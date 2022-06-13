Tony Awards Act One: Technical Awards

Emmy Award-winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough co-hosted The Tony Awards: Act One at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, an hour of exclusive content streaming live only on Paramount+ beginning 60 minutes prior to the live broadcast of the Tony Awards ceremony on CBS. Criss and Hough kicked off the evening celebrating the 2022 Tony Awards, bestowing multiple honors and introducing special performances throughout Act One.

They celebrated The Tony Awards 2022 Tony Honors recipients are Feinstein’s/54 Below; United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE; Asian American Performers Action Coalition (AAPAC); Broadway For All and music copyist Emily Grishman.

The first number was written by Darren Criss.

Vanessa Hudgens gave out the Tony for Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

SIX: The Musical, Music and Lyrics by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss

In the press room T2C asked what next. Look for a new musical called Why Am I so Single.

Judith Light presented Best Costume Design of a Play Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth and

Best Costume Design of a Musical Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical

Wilson Cruz presented Best Scenic Design of a Play Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy and Best Scenic Design of a Musical Bunny Christie, Company

Jeremy Pope gave out Best Lighting Design of a Play Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy and Best Lighting Design of a Musical Natasha Katz, MJ

Len Cariou presented Angela Lansbury with the 2022 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. Ms. Lansbury has won five Tony Awards throughout her more than 75 year career. She won her first Tony for her performance in the title role in Mame in 1966. Among her 14 Broadway credits are A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd and Gypsy. She last appeared on Broadway in Gore Vidal’s The Best Man in 2012.

George Taki presented Best Sound Design of a Play Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H. and Best Sound Design of a Musical Gareth Owen, MJ

Gaten Matarazzo presented Best Orchestrations Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country