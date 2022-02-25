Tony Danza Returns to Café Carlyle

Tony Danza and his four-piece band are returning to Café Carlyle with their hit live show, Standards & Stories, June 14 – 25. Combining timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling, and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele performances, Danza performs a selection of his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music.

The hit live show has entertained audiences around the country with The New York Times raving “Tony’s a live wire who tap-dances, plays the ukulele, tells stories and radiates irresistible charm… He exudes the kind of charisma that can’t be taught!”

Danza has been one of the worlds most beloved and iconic entertainers for over 40 years. Perhaps best known for his starring roles on two of television’s most cherished and long-running series, Taxi and Who’s The Boss, he has also starred in hit films such as Angels In Outfield, She’s Out of Control, Hollywood Knights, and Don Jon. Well established as a song and dance man, Danza has also starred on Broadway in The Producers, A View from the Bridge, and most recently received rave reviews for his performance in the Broadway musical comedy, Honeymoon In Vegas, with the New York Times calling his performance “sly genius,” and a “career high”. He received an Emmy nomination for his guest spot on The Practice,and on February 25th will be making a special guest appearance on Blue Bloods. Danza also has a much buzzed about Who’s the Boss sequel in the works. Danza and his manager Dan Farah, who produces Standards & Stories, said “Café Carlyle is our favorite venue in the world. There is nowhere else like it and we can’t wait to return!”

Performances will take place Monday through Thursday at 8:45pm, with pricing at $95 per person / Bar Seating: $75 / Premium Seating: $145. Friday & Saturday pricing begins at $125 per person / Bar Seating: $95 / Premium Seating: $175. Reservations can be made online via Tock. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).