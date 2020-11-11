MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Film

Tony Lo Bianco Sends Veteran’s Day Message From Tony Lo Bianco

Now, more than ever, we must remember those who did and gave so much before. I speak to you from my heart. Just A Common Soldier, also known as A Soldier Died Today, is one of the most popular poems on the Internet. Written and published in 1987 by Canadian veteran and columnist A. Lawrence Vaincourt, it now appears in numerous anthologies, on thousands of websites and on July 4, 2008 it was carved into a marble monument at West Point, New York. This year marks the poem’s 25th anniversary. Please enjoy this tribute to the Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, and Airmen who have given so much for our country.

All my best,
Tony Lo Bianco MNA Productions, Inc

Film

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

