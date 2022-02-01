Tony Nominee Kerry Butler Returns With Season Two of Breaking Broadway

Tony Nominee Kerry Butler returns to podcasting with Breaking Broadway from the Broadway Podcast Network. Ever wonder how to break into the business of Broadway? From how to get an agent to how to navigate open calls, Butler covers it all. In season two, Butler will welcome seasoned experts to contribute their perspective, including Kaitlin Hopkins who created the BFA Musical Theatre program at Texas State University to Broadway stars, Telly Leung (Glee, Godspell), Constantine Maroulis (American Idol, Tony Nominee Rock of Ages), Presley Ryan (Beetlejuice) and Mean Girls’ Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig. Find the new episode and the first season now at BPN.FM/breakingbroadway, the BPN APP, and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

Breaking Broadway is an insider’s roadmap to making it on Broadway, hosted by Kerry Butler.

“The biggest question I get asked on Instagram is “How can I get on Broadway?,” offered Butler. “I created this podcast as a way to help anyone who might benefit from guidance on the ins and outs of show business. We discuss everything from how to get an agent….to practical tips on open calls….to handling rejection and anxiety.”

Upcoming Season 2 Episodes:

Episode 1 and 2 – Learn Your Lessons Well with Kaitlin Hopkins

Ask and you shall receive! This episode is all about going to college for theater.

Kaitlin Hopkins created the BFA Musical Theatre program at Texas State University, ranked in the top 10 musical theatre programs in the nation. She also starred as Butler’s mom in Bat Boy. Hopkins shares great insight and information on the college admissions process and tells you everything you can get from a theater education. In the second episode she talks about the mental wellness program she founded and shares with universities around the world.

Episode 3 and 4 – I’m just a Broadway Baby! with Presley Ryan and her mom Kim

This episode is for all the child and teen actors out there (and your parents!)

Beetlejuice star Presley Ryan and her mom Kim talk to Butler about getting into the business as a kid and what it’s like being the youngest person in the room.

