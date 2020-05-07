TonyMusic Creates Game Changing Music Search Video Sync

During these unusual times, creativity and innovation can still thrive.

Tony Mangurian

Creative Director Tony Mangurian and his team of musicians at TonyMusic have recorded and toured with some of the biggest artists in rock, pop, jazz, even classical music. Raised on Bleecker Street in New York’s Greenwich Village. He attended the “Fame” school, at the urging of Phillip Glass, studied composition at Mannes School of Music. As a teen, he was part of the 80’s New York downtown art scene-he worked as an assistant to the artist Jean Michel Basquiat and toured with early MTV band The Flirts.

As his interests turned to recording and production, he released his first record with DJ Mark Kamins (who launched Madonna’s career). Tony produced the groundbreaking Chris Whitely album “Rocket House” for Dave Mathews’ label ATO Records. Tony has done session work with Sinead O’Connor, Dido, Patti Scalfia, Marianna Faithfull, Emmy Lou Harris, Jose “El Canario” Alberto, Vusi Mahlasela, Derek Trucks, Johnny Lang and many more. His production work can be heard on U2’s album “No Line on the Horizon”and Neil Young’s “Le Noise”, which won a grammy for Best Rock song.

His advertising career is similarly star-studded. He created the jingle for CoverGirl Cosmetics – helping to make “Easy Breezy Beautiful CoverGirl” one of the best known lines in the advertising world for almost 20 years. For CoverGirl he wrote and produced spots which featured on camera singing with stars like Faith Hill, Brandy, Queen Latifah, Salt n Pepa, Q-Tip and Ziggy Marley, among others. His many advertising successes include work for L’Oreal, Clairol, Pantene, Downy, and for the last ten years Toyota.

Now Miami-Based agency owner Michael Glovaski from Glo Creative and music house TonyMusic have created a game changing tool for agency creatives and producers, editors, music supervisors, social media content creators & directors.

“Music Search Video Sync” – a tool that lets you view your video against a vast library of high quality music options available for immediate use.

Go to TonyMusic.org upload your video and choose a music search.

The search results will then automatically sync with your video when played. See your video with music from every genre; selections can even be tailored to fit your spot.

TonyMusic is a superior and more affordable alternative to companies like Premium Beat or Shutterstock. TonyMusic provides a large selection of music created by top musicians from every genre – perfect for TV commercials, social media, corporate videos and film trailers.

This tool is perfect for today Social Media videos is easy to use and expedite the video making