Top 10 Instances When Plastic is Better Than Metal

Metal is a great reusable and recyclable alternative to plastic, in some cases. Click here to read more about the times when plastic remains the better option.

We all need to work to reduce our reliance on plastic, and many of us have already taken steps to ensure that the amount of non-recyclable waste leaving our homes is minimised. There do remain, however, a number of instances where plastic remains a much better alternative to metal. Read more below.

1. Electrical Plugs

Metal conducts electricity, which means that a metal electrical plug would pose a significant risk of electric shock to anyone plugging it in. Plastic is used to ensure that we never come into contact with the electrical current.

2. Footballs

While some modern footballs are made using rubber bladders, plastic is still widely used. We may have come a long way from using pig bladders to keep the air in, but it looks unlikely that FIFA will ever feature a metal ball.

3. Doorframes

Now more than ever, we are working to get the very highest level of energy efficiency in our homes. Doorframes, while sometimes made of wood, are often plastic because it acts as a much more effective thermal barrier. Metal conducts heat and cold much better than plastic, which means that, in the cooler months, our homes would be very chilly.

Some do choose to use metal doors and doorframes, but they often still feature a plastic core to prevent the cold from getting in.

4. Surgical Retractors

These instruments are utilised within medical settings, and innovations made by the company junemedical have enabled them to offer a highly efficient way of keeping soft tissue out of the surgeon’s way during operations. Plastic ensures a good range of motion, and enables hospitals to minimise expenditure on this vital piece of equipment.

5. Airbags

These days, the airbags used in our cars are typically made of nylon – a plastic polymer material. The reasons behind its preference over metal really goes without saying; in order to create a soft, shock-absorbent cushion during high-speed collisions, something flexible yet airtight must be used to avoid causing further injury to passengers.

6. Food Packaging

While food manufacturers are all trying to find alternatives to excess plastic use on commercial food products, it’s clear why metal would never be a fitting replacement. It is much more expensive and difficult to ship long-distance, and recycling the metal would also prove to be costly.

7. Mouthguards

Thermoplastic is capable of being moulded to fit the exact shape of the user’s mouth, and providing a malleable cushion for those who grind their teeth at night. A metal mouthguard would be much harder to mould accurately, and much more prone to wearing down or chipping the user’s teeth.

8. Toothbrush Bristles

While innovations are being made to ensure that the toothbrushes we use in the future will be made of sustainable and biodegradable materials, it’s not hard to see why a wire-bristled toothbrush would be a terrible idea.

9. Balloons

Some balloons are biodegradable, but Mylar is still used widely. And, while balloons may not be good for the environment, there’s no denying that a lead balloon would really ruin even the best parties…

10. Corrosive Chemicals

Certain chemicals will react when they come into contact with metal, and glass containers simply aren’t safe when transporting harsh substances. Here, plastic remains the safest option.