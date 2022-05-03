Top 3 Reasons Why You Should Install A Bike Rack

Cycling is a great way for all of us to move more and help the environment at the same time. It is a good form of exercise that is accessible for all ages and abilities and can help us to reduce carbon emissions that are harmful to our planet. The installation of bike racks is a way of promoting cycling and can be a beneficial feature for workplaces, leisure facilities, and schools. Having a safe, secure place to store your bike in an organised way, means that people are more likely to use their bikes to get around. Read on for more about how cycling can help the environment and for a few reasons why you should install a bike rack.

How cycling helps the environment

These days, a lot of us are looking for ways to live more sustainable lifestyles. Cycling short distances instead of taking your car is beneficial to the environment as well as your health. If more of us cycle, there will be fewer emissions produced by motor vehicles that can harm the planet and pollute the air around us. Cycling promotes a healthier way of living. The more we cycle, the more green space will become available, places where cars and traffic don’t have access to, meaning cleaner air and more space for wildlife and plants to thrive.

Encourages cycling

Installing a bike rack is a great way to promote cycling to get around. Providing a place for employees or people within the community to store their bikes safely, means that we are more likely to make use of them and cycle instead of using the car. This can be advantageous to our environment and when it comes to reducing carbon emissions. Providing cycle racks in build-up areas can help to promote clean, fresh air. Cycling is a good way to commute if you’re looking to become more environmentally friendly, as well as being a great way to get some daily exercise and keep fit.

Security

Choosing to install a bike rack allows for employees or cyclists within the community to store their bikes safely and securely. If you’re commuting to work, for example, knowing that there is somewhere to store your bike so that it will be safe whilst you spend your day in the office is likely to encourage employees to bike to work. There are cycle stands to suit all purposes, even if you don’t have a lot of space available. Storing bikes securely is something that is in high demand, whether that’s at a workplace, leisure facility, or train station, so installing the right bike rack for the space available means that cyclists can feel content with leaving their bikes outside in a safe, designated area.

Durable storage solution

Bike racks are mostly situated outside, so they need to be durable, sturdy, and water-resistant. Installing a bike rack allows you to provide storage for cyclists, regardless of the size of the space. If you only have a small space to install one of these racks, you could choose a wall-mounted bike rack, or if you’re looking to provide a solution for cyclists at a larger facility, two-tier cycle racks can help you to make the most of the space you have. With a range of storage solutions available, providing bike racks means that you can keep your surroundings tidy and organised.