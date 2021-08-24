Top 4 Tips that Will Make You a Great Guitar Player

Guitars are one of the most popular instruments in the world. Apart from the melodious and hypnotizing tunes, the design is something that also makes them highly attractive. However, most people think that learning guitar is the easiest of all other types of musical instruments. But, remember that learning guitar is as hard as learning other instruments.

First, you need to determine which type of guitar is suitable for you. For instance, acoustic and electric are the two most famous types of guitars. Hence, you should choose the platform based on your personal preference. After that, you need to know the basics of tune. But, remember that if you don’t practice your guitar sessions thoroughly, you won’t be able to master the instrument. In this article, we will discuss 4 tips that will make you a great guitarist.

Learn Something New Daily

Consider some guitar-related lessons every day that you didn’t know and start learning them. It can be anything such as a chord, a song, a lick, a scale, a riff, a melody, or even the humming of a new song. Along with proper discipline, when you go through a new piece of guitar-related knowledge every day, you’ll be to strengthen your musical instincts. Not only you can effortlessly play the guitar but also you’ll be able to express your emotions through the guitar. As per Mens Health, you can reduce your stress by playing guitars.

Mark this task as one of the most important guitar lessons so that you can devour knowledge as much as you can absorb.

Learn the Major Scale Intervals

Do you know the major scales of guitars as well as their functionality? They are the building blocks of all the scales and chords that you’ll be learning throughout your journey as a guitarist.

When you understand the internal structure of the major scale, you’ll be able to harmonize the scales in different ways to form seventh chords, triads, and extended chords. Muse Mantra School of Music & Arts suggests you understand the modes that will accompany those major scale intervals.

The major scale contains seven intervals: the root, the major second, major third, perfect fourth, perfect fifth, major sixth, and major seventh.

Always Use Correct Fingering

Many people think that playing the guitar super-fast will make them attractive. However, they end up making fingering mistakes. You should know how to use your fingers properly to play certain scales and chords.

Don’t ever assume that the process of correct fingering is easy. Some guitarists take more than 2 years just to learn the appropriate positions of the fingers. Correct fingering isn’t just about playing chords properly but also focusing on the variations.

Track Your Progress

One of the best ways to boost your growth as a guitarist is by tracking your progress. As you become disciplined to learn and practice every day, you should also keep a diary where you’ll write down your progress.

The best way to achieve this is by checking your routine. You’ll realize that by tracking your progress you can improve your future guitar sessions. Apart from maintaining awareness of your progress, don’t forget to note down your weak points. This way you’ll be able to focus and improve your weak points.

These are the top 4 tips that will help you to become a great guitarist. Remember that the guitar is one of the most beautiful instruments. If you manage to master it, you’ll be able to shock everyone with your skills.