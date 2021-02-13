Top 5 Baseball Games of All Time

The World Series is rich in wins and interesting matches. Today we take a look at the 5 most memorable best baseball games.

Game 7, 2016, World Series – Cubs 8, Indians 7 – Extra Innings.

In an incredible seventh game of the MLB Finals, the Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians. In the major championship series, Chicago, playing in the National Baseball League, defeated the American League club Cleveland Indians in seven games (4-3). Although Chicago lost during the current series with a score of 1-3. The seventh meeting ended with a score of 8:7 additional (10-m) inning.

In the eighth inning of the seventh game, Chicago led with a score of 6: 3. But the final blow of the player “Cleveland” Rajay Davis knocked the ball into the stands of the stadium, bringing his team a tie. Besides, before the extra inning, the match was interrupted for half an hour due to rain. Chicago’s decisive score came on a hit by Ben Zobrist, who became the first player since 1945 to earn a point in the extra-inning of a World Series.

2018, a game between Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox.

On October 27, 2018, the longest game in the history of the World Series took place. In the MLB finals series, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox played the longest game in World Series history. The meeting lasted more than seven hours. The victory was won by the hosts (3:2). The score in the final series is 2-1 in favor of the Boston Red Sox. Note that nine additional innings were played (the period of the game, divided into two parts, during which one of the teams plays on offense, the other-on defense-ed.). The game was decided in the 18th inning.

3. 1985, Derby’s Debut Home Run.

The only baseball competition debuted in 1985. It was a breath of freshness, because before all the entertainment events were an All-Star Game. The first edition was attended by 5 members of the Hall of Fame – Cal Ripken, Eddie Murray, Calton Fisk, Ryan Sandberg, and Jim Rice. But the victory was celebrated by Dave Parker, the Cincinnati outfielder. To succeed, he needed only 6 homers, a figure that is ridiculous at present. In the 90s, the contest went on national television, becoming one of the most popular sports shows on cable. But the audience watched the contest not only because of the crazy home runs but above all because of the stars who took part in the action every year.

4. 1983, the only grand slam in history.

What has not happened in the almost 80-year history of baseball All-Star! However, even an achievement that has already been recorded can still cause genuine surprise. The main such achievement was the only grand slam in the history of the MVZ. The fans ‘ surprise is primarily due to its unique presence since in theory, the best batsmen are required to load the bases more than once per game at All-Star Matches. Therefore, there must also be a master of a grand slam, a home run that brings the maximum number of points in baseball-4. But ironically, only Fred Lynn can boast of such a curiosity, which broke a 50-year drought, and after which there was a new one – a 30-year one. In the game of 1983, when the bases are loaded, it is he who comes out. On the contrary, Freddy’s is Hammaker. 4 pitches – 2 balls, and 2 strikes. The fifth was fatal for Hammaker. The outfielder of the then “California Angels” not only made a huge contribution to the victory of his team but also got the title of the MVP of the match.

5. 1934, Karl Hubel destroys the greatest.

Martinez’s performance has no doubt entered the annals of history, but it will never come close to what Karl Hubel did already in some unimaginably distant 1934. It was only the second all-star game in history, but it immediately gave eternity a decent copy. The New York Giants pitcher faced Murderers Row that day. These were the 5 greatest players not only of their generation but also of baseball of all time. Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Jamie Foxx, Al Simmons, And Joe Cronin. 5 concrete members of the Hall of Fame through which it seemed impossible to pass dry to anyone. Hubel passed. 5 strikeouts in a row. It’s like shamelessly beating Jordan, Magic, LeBron, Bryant, Byrd 5 times in a row or putting Pele, Maradona, Messi, Ronaldo, Platini on the fifth point in one pass. Something like that. Sixth place went to Lefty Gomez, allowing Khubelu to install one of the oldest baseball records for the number of strikeouts.

