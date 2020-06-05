Top 5 Frequently Asked Plumbing Questions

We understand that plumbing problems can make the average person’s head spin. If you’re experiencing plumbing issues, here are the answers to 5 of the most frequently asked plumbing questions.

Photo by Michal Jarmoluk

Your home plumbing probably never surfaces on the forefront of your mind unless an urgent issue comes up. One day, you might wake up to a seemingly minor plumbing problem like a dripping faucet or one that requires immediate professional help like a backflow. Regardless of the gravity of the problem, homeowners must be equipped to respond to any plumbing emergencies.

To educate homeowners, we’ve rounded up 5 commonly asked questions about home plumbing along with their corresponding answers.

1. What causes leaks?

You may see a trace of leakage due to a stain of water on a wall or ceiling. But when looking up close to know the source of the leak, you can’t locate it. Many times, the root cause of leaks can be difficult to find because water can run far away from the original source. When this happens, tracking down the origin of the leak becomes tricky. Tackling plumbing leaks can be a complicated job, so it’s best to leave it in the hands of the experts. Never attempt to do the task yourself!

2. Why is my toilet running?

Photo by Pixabay

A running toilet isn’t just a nuisance; it can waste hundreds of gallons each day that you ignore it, driving up your water bill. A running toilet is caused by an internal water leak. It could be that certain parts in the tank are broken. Perhaps the toilet’s handle-flapper connection needs to be adjusted, or its fill valve needs a replacement. If the latter is the problem, you may need the services of a plumbing company to have it fixed.

3. What are the signs of a damaged drain?

Many property owners have to deal with dirty or damaged drains at some point. Drain systems defects often stem from natural wear and tear, but DIY repair mistakes and putting things that aren’t supposed to go down the drain can also cause drains to malfunction.

If you notice the following signs of a damaged drain, don’t hesitate to get a professional drain service in Toronto to contain the problem immediately:

Gurgling sounds coming from the drain

Slow-draining water

Raised water level in the toilet

Dampness/water puddles around the floor or wall

Cracks and ground failure

Bad odor emanating from the drain

4. What causes low water pressure?

There are several factors that can contribute to low water pressure, including pipe blockages, leaks, and deposit buildups to name a few. Are other households in your neighborhood also experiencing low water pressure or is it a unique problem in your home?

When only a single fixture has low water pressure, you might be able to get rid of the issue by fixing that one fixture or its pipes. However, a water pressure problem affecting the entire fixture in your house can point out to a number of problems. Consider contacting an expert plumber who can help you narrow down the cause of the issue and restore your normal water pressure.

5. What can I do to fix a clogged toilet?

A clogged toilet can be a messy problem, but the simplest way to deal with a stopped up toilet is through a plunger. Ensure there is enough water in the toilet to cover the head of the plunger to make it work. In case there isn’t enough water, fill a bucket with water and pour it in the toilet. Avoid flushing the toilet to prevent possible overflow. Thrusting the plunger back and forth can break a clog loose. If nothing changes, try using a plumber’s snake or call a plumber to take on the job.

