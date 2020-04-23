Top 5 Gambling Movies of all Time

Gambling movies have an inherent tension, since they are, by definition, about danger. Watching someone be diligent and vigilant is not pleasant, yet seeing anyone continually placing their well-being on the line in desperate, futile hope for that One Big Win … well, gamblers in gambling movies are like the retired cop who takes One Last Case before retirement.

Not only the best poker movies but the most correlated with gambling are compiled here. Many of them are simply bad, some are classic, most of them are only very-very old. Yet they're all linked directly to the gambling industry.

5. Molly’s game (2017)

If you chafe at Aaron Sorkin’s glitzy, know-it – all behavior in his screenplays, then be cautioned: The Oscar-winner at his Sorkin-iest is his debut film. Molly’s Game is based on Molly Bloom’s autobiography, a former champion skier who changes professions after a horrible accident and turns her devotion to the underground poker community. Jessica Chastain is like Molly coiled-cobra cocky, leading us through this illicit yet extremely addictive and profitable world as she becomes the leader of a high-stakes games organization.

4. Casino (1995)

“In Vegas, everybody’s gotta watch everybody else.” In 1973, Robert De Niro played the violent, unstable loose cannon in Mean Streets opposite Harvey Keitel’s delicate mobster — a couple of decades later, it was De Niro as the man with the weight of responsibilities weighing upon him. He’s Ace in Casino, a gangster managing a mobbed-up casino that is trying to do it “in the right way,”. Only he should not trust only his impetuous pal (Joe Pesci) and an ambitious woman (Sharon Stone). Want to know the inner workings of gambling in Vegas? Martin Scorsese’s intricate drama is for you to chronicle the evolution of Sin City over the course of several years from seedy to sanitized.

3. Atlantic City (1980)

Today, gambling legalization has become a realistic dream for many financially eroding urban areas such as Detroit, St. Louis and others — but Atlantic City did this first. Louis Malle’s tragic but still charming, even royal Atlantic City captures both the Atlantic City poison — which in the first place led to the legalization of gambling — and the hope among the poor dreamers still hanging around its edges. The movie feels both dated and timeless, capturing a specific moment that has the power of folklore.

2. Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Film characters that gamble are often presented as cautionary sobering tales. No one told Steven Soderbergh, who turned a jazzy, fleet-footed blast into his remake of the creaky Rat Pack caper. From the early scene in which the hyper-cool characters of George Clooney and Brad Pitt square off at the card table, it is evident that this Ocean’s Eleven will cultivate the stylish, arrogant spirit of modern Vegas, which is all affluent adult pleasures and little real degenerate behavior.

1. The Color of Money (1986)

Paul Newman earned his only Oscar for The Color of Money, exploring Fast Eddie Felson’s character which he played in 1961’s The Hustler. The sequel is a film on an aging pool shark at a crossroad. “He had to stop gambling,” Scorsese said in Conversations With Scorsese. “He had become a different kind of hustler in a way, selling liquor. But he couldn’t resist the joy of the game. I mean, not just pool, but livening up the game of life, which is the real gamble.”