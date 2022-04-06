Top 5 Safe Cleaning Products: Eco-Friendly and Toxic-Free

Eco-friendly cleaning products are raving the cleaning industry. Let’s read this article and check out the top 5 safe cleaning products that will suit your green agenda.

Cleaning firms in the United States are not compelled by law to disclose the contents of their products.

This has become a major concern, especially since many conventional cleaning chemicals can release volatile organic compounds, aggravating asthma and allergy symptoms in users.

This is why an eco-friendly, non-toxic cleaner made from organic and natural materials and is biodegradable is the best option for a green cleaning agenda.

These products are made this way so that they do not harm the environment.

Let’s read this article and find out the top 5 safe cleaning environmentally friendly products.

Why Should We Use Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products

Green cleaning is less expensive. Many people might think that these products cost more, but baking soda, vinegar, lemon, citric acid, and olive oil are some of the natural cleaning products that do not cost much. Eco-friendly cleaning products help your belongings last longer. In addition, since they don’t contain harsh chemicals, they can make your products more durable. Any packaged cleaning detergent will smell of ammonia or bleach, but that smell is not welcome in any home. Instead, the eco-friendly cleaning products ooze out a lemony scent, which is much more pleasant for a home. Last but not least, green cleaning products make your planet safer and also improve indoor air quality and reduce the risk of specific health issues.

Top 5 Safe Cleaning Products

When it comes to cleaning products, biodegradability is critical. This is why we have accumulated a list of the top 5 cleaning products that are safe for our homes and our planet.

Let’s take a look:

The Essential Home Kit includes a set of cleaners. There are three reusable spray bottles containing one universal cleaner, one glass cleaner, and one every day laundry detergent.

Each product is made without plastic, and if you run out of cleaning solution, you can simply get refills of the concentrate, which reduces waste.

The scents used by this brand are created from plant extracts and essential oils and are free of phthalates, parabens, and sulfates.

The company uses carbon-neutral shipping and is 100% plastic-free.

This citrus-scented all-purpose cleaner leaves no residue and may be used on non-porous surfaces.

ECOS Non-Toxic Cleaner is biodegradable, plant-based, cruelty-free, non-toxic, and packaged in a recyclable container.

This cleaning spray is safe for any water-safe surface and has never been tested on animals.

All of ECOS’ environmentally friendly cleaning solutions are made in carbon- and water-neutral surroundings.

The spray container for Seventh Generation Glass Cleaner is composed of recyclable materials and can be recycled again, ensuring that it does not wind up in a landfill.

It cleans and shines chrome, glass, mirrors, and stainless-steel surfaces in your home.

The citrus scent is made entirely of essential oils and plant ingredients, and the cleaner is hypoallergenic and free of colors.

Plant-based formulas from Seventh Generation are safe for you, your pets, your house, and the environment.

The bathroom formula from Biokleen makes green cleaning simple.

Biokleen’s products are made in the United States and include no phosphates, chlorine, ammonia, brighteners, artificial colors, or artificial perfumes.

The recipe of the spray combines lavender and lime extract to break up difficult bathroom dirt and deodorize sinks, countertops, and other surfaces.

Biokleen’s non-toxic, multi-surface cleanser is made with biodegradable chemicals and is not tested on animals.

5: Dropps Laundry Detergent

Dropps Laundry Detergent Pods are a plastic-free, environmentally friendly replacement for typical liquid laundry detergent containers.

The pods are composed of a biodegradable, water-soluble polyvinyl alcohol membrane and arrive in compostable cardboard packaging.

Dropps also makes unscented laundry detergent pods and fabric softener pods, which are perfect for sensitive skin and finish out your eco-friendly laundry regimen.

There are no colors, optical brighteners, parabens, phosphates, or phthalates in Dropps’ composition.

Cleaning products are always on demand, and the more people are being conscious of the environment, the more demanding green cleaning products are becoming.

You can find out all about the green cleaning products in the above article because we have enlisted the top 5 safe cleaning products trending in the market right now.

If you need more information, let us know in the comment section below. We will get back to you with an answer in no time.