Top 6 Arabic Movies You Don’t Want To Miss!

With Oscar-winner Rami Malek and comedian Ramy Youssef, Egyptian actors in Hollywood have put the focus on the Middle Eastern film industry. Several Arabic countries have become cinematic forces as some of their movies have gotten Oscar nominations. Asides from this, their genres are quite different from the norm and that has made them quite unique such that people are thirsty for more. In fact, they have become so good that a number of them are now available on Netflix. With the number of Arabic movies out there, it might be difficult where to start but rest assured, we have drafted a list of the most trending Arabic movies right now, from crime to comedy, war, thriller and even horror.

1. Tlamess

Tlamess of the best blockbuster Arabic movies and there is hardly anything close to it. It is described as ‘a gigantic head-scratcher, defying every imaginable rule in the playbook of classical narration, a devilishly fashioned enigma that has equally beguiled and frustrated audiences since its debut at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight in May.’ It casts Abdullah Miniawy who plays a soldier that abandons his unit and runs away. He decides to camp in a cave, where he comes across a pregnant woman suffering from existential ennui. Tlamess combines different themes including the terrible impact of militarization on a person, how temporary the search for happiness is, and how ridiculous it is to attach certain roles to gender. It practically goes against everything we see as a norm and shows us how limited our perception of reality is.

2. West Beirut

West Beirut is a movie that takes us through the realities of war and its aftermath. Through the eyes of two growing boys, we see how innocence is slowly taken away. The boys decide to go on a dangerous and perilous journey across different parts of the country in search of film for an old camera. As the plot develops, we see the children slowly lose their innocence in the face of survival during the civil war. West Beirut is a Lebanese film that has won international recognition as one of the best Lebanese movies to ever be produced. Though dates as far back as 1998, it still pops up as trending.

3. The Cave

Waad Al-Kataeb and Edward Watts have received worldwide recognition because of this Syrian hit, The Cave. This movie has raked in awards from all over the world and has featured in many end-of-the-year lists. The Cave is a narrative that brings to the limelight the evildoings of Bashar al-Assad and shows the unremitting viscerality that clearly captures the crisis, hopelessness of war as projected from an underground hospital in Eastern Ghouta. Bear in mind that this movie features a lot of graphic and violent scenes which is all to show the audience just how life is over there.

4. Clash (Eshtebak)

Clash is a comedy-drama that was internationally directed and co-produced by Mohammed Diab. This movie uses an 8m police truck that’s holding prisoners as its major setting from the beginning to the end. The prisoners are described as people from various social backgrounds with different political beliefs that are being transferred to Cairo, Egypt. With a rating of 7.5 on IMDb, Clash heavily focuses on varying characters of humans and tries to show that we are one and the same irrespective of our differences.

5. Sand Storm

The title is quite misleading from the theme of the movie itself as it suggests an outdoor action drama but Sand Storm is set indoors mostly. It is set in a Bedouin village of Negev Desert from which it showcases the typical Arabic society, where women oppress one another as they are first of all oppressed by their men. With an IMDb rating of 6.9, the movie displays very impressive cinematic skills from Director Elite Zexer. Elite shows the world the concealed part of the Arabic culture.

6. Asmaa

Asmaa is an inspirational movie that promotes survival and hope. It is a film that displays how people see diseases, particularly AIDS. We see this through the struggle of Asmaa; a lady that has AIDS, who after being stigmatized and ridiculed, decides to get better and take full control of her life. Through Asmaa, others suffering from AIDS get encouraged and strengthened to recover and regain their lives. The movie is the first of its kind and because of that, has received great support and nominations.

Have you not been watching Arabic movies at all? Now is the time to begin!