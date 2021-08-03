Top 6 Benefits of Testosterone Therapy

Testosterone is an essential hormone for male growth and masculine characteristics. In males, testosterone is primarily produced in testicles, and in females, it is produced in ovaries and adrenaline glands. In women, testosterone is produced in a very small amount. At adolescence, testosterone level may increase up to 30 times and after adulthood, the level decreases by a certain amount each year. In this article, we will discuss how testosterone therapy can help you by increasing your testosterone levels.

Healthy Heart and Blood Circulation

Low testosterone levels are associated with many cardiovascular risks. Testosterone helps in producing red blood cells from bone marrow. It also helps in keeping your heart healthy, ensuring a healthy blood flow to all organs and muscles of the body helping to keep the body at its peak level. A 2000s study report says that men having heart diseases after undergoing hormone therapy showed improvements in their heath. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, in 2015 more than 83K men who underwent hormone therapy, showed a significantly lower risk of heart attack and stroke compared to untreated men.

Reduces Fat

Testosterone helps in reducing body fat and increasing muscle mass. A proper muscle mass helps in controlling the weight and increases the energy production inside the body. After getting testosterone therapy, men who had low testosterone levels previously reported a significant change in body mass and increase in strength. For better results, one must try strength enhancement exercise after therapy.

Strengthens Your Bones

Strong bones play an important role in supporting your body’s muscles and organs. As age increases, testosterone decreases as a result of which bone density also decreases significantly. Weak bones and osteoporosis are some common problems that men develop with age. High doses increase bone density but there is no medical evidence yet to show that an increase in testosterone levels can reduce the risks of bone fractures.

Improves Verbal Memory and Reasoning Ability

There is a strong connection between testosterone levels and thinking and verbal ability. Testosterone therapy in men of age group between 34 and 70 years showed a significant improvement in spatial memory. Men with increased testosterone levels also have a lower risk of having Alzheimer’s disease.

Improves Libido

Testosterone level rises naturally in response to sexual activity and arousal. Men with improved testosterone levels have higher sexual activity. It should also be noted that erectile dysfunctions are not always related to low testosterone levels, it may happen due to other conditions also.

Better Mood

Low testosterone level is often responsible for the low quality of life. Low testosterone levels cause depression, irritability, fatigue, etc. These symptoms are more common in men suffering from hypogonadism. But for men whose testosterone level decreases normally with age do not show all such mood-related symptoms.

These are the 6 benefits you can have by increasing testosterone level with testosterone therapy. Besides all these benefits, there are also some risks that you should not ignore, like increased urination, low sperm count, decrease in size of testicles, increased aggressiveness, etc.