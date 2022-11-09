Top New York Orthopedic & Hand Surgeon, Dr. Gabriel Dassa, Opens Doors Upstate

Middletown, NY – Dr. Gabriel Dassa board certified orthopedic & hand surgeon and renowned rehabilitation expert, has extended his services through the launch of Dassa Orthopedic & Rehabilitation Center in Middletown New York.

Dr. Dassa is one of the top orthopedic surgeons in the greater New York metropolis. From Rotator Cuff Tears to Meniscus & ACL Tears to Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, his modernized practice specializes in Orthopedics, surgery, neurology, pain management, physical therapy, recovery, and injury prevention.

Since 1998, Dr. Dassa and his staff have treated workers compensation cases and no-fault injuries for a number of professional athletes, musicians, performers, and even other physicians with severe, potentially career-ending conditions. With more than 25 years of experience, he has been consistently celebrated for his ability to anticipate underlying conditions or health factors that may complicate operations and address them accordingly with each patient.

The opening of the new location in Middletown marks the practice of Dr. Dassa’s expansion into larger, state-of-the-art facilities for additional treatment rooms, patient comfort, and amenities.

Truly a ‘born and bred’ New Yorker, Dassa grew up in the Bronx, allowing him to relate to patients and provide compassionate care. Attuned to the intricacies of the medical field, Dassa continues to harness his extensive and reputable network in healthcare to provide patients with the finest expertise.

With the opening of this new location, Dassa has teamed up with Dr. Darrin Kaloz, DC, a chiropractor with more than 22 years of experience in pain management and recovery for Arthritis, back injuries, chronic pain, and back disorders.

Backed by an incredibly hard-working staff, this new location of the Dassa Orthopedic & Rehabilitation Center has opened up to assist the greater New York area in the recovery of workers compensation and no-fault injuries.

For more information, visit dassaortho.com.

