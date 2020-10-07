Top Ramen Search for First Ever Chief Noodle Officer

Nissin Foods, the inventor of instant noodles, announces the creation of the ultimate dream job, Chief Noodle Officer. In celebration of National Noodle Day and Top Ramen’s 50th anniversary in the U.S., Top Ramen has partnered with Top Chef All Stars winner Melissa King to launch a nationwide search asking: ​How Do You Top Ramen​?

Noodle lovers will take to Instagram — using #HowDoYouTopRamen and tagging @OriginalTopRamen– to share photos of their custom recipes, must-have toppings and fun memories of Top Ramen. The top submissions will be featured across Top Ramen’s social channels and judged by King with one grand prize winner receiving the title of Chief Noodle Officer, a 50 year supply of Top Ramen and $10,000.

“As the inventor of instant ramen, Nissin is proud of our place in history and all that we’ve done to bring new innovations and delicious Top Ramen products to people across the U.S. for the past 50 years,” said Mike Price, CEO of Nissin Foods USA. “The Chief Noodle Officer is the perfect way to celebrate this important company milestone. If you’re a noodle fanatic or self-proclaimed ramen recipe guru, this dream job is for you.”

The position pays homage to every instant ramen noodle connoisseur who gets creative with signature ramen dishes and wants to master their inner Top Ramen chef. Candidates for this role must be passionate about springy noodles and enthusiastic about bold flavors. Responsibilities include being at the top of your ramen game and strong slurping skills. To learn more about the position and complete submission guidelines, visit @OriginalTopRamen on Instagram. Call for entries will close on October 30, 2020.