MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Food and Drink

Top Ramen Search for First Ever Chief Noodle Officer

Top Ramen Search for First Ever Chief Noodle Officer

Nissin Foods, the inventor of instant noodles, announces the creation of the ultimate dream job, Chief Noodle Officer. In celebration of National Noodle Day and Top Ramen’s 50th anniversary in the U.S., Top Ramen has partnered with Top Chef All Stars winner Melissa King to launch a nationwide search asking: ​How Do You Top Ramen​?

Noodle lovers will take to Instagram — using #HowDoYouTopRamen and tagging @OriginalTopRamen– to share photos of their custom recipes, must-have toppings and fun memories of Top Ramen. The top submissions will be featured across Top Ramen’s social channels and judged by King with one grand prize winner receiving the title of Chief Noodle Officer, a 50 year supply of Top Ramen and $10,000.

“As the inventor of instant ramen, Nissin is proud of our place in history and all that we’ve done to bring new innovations and delicious Top Ramen products to people across the U.S. for the past 50 years,” said Mike Price, CEO of Nissin Foods USA. “The Chief Noodle Officer is the perfect way to celebrate this important company milestone. If you’re a noodle fanatic or self-proclaimed ramen recipe guru, this dream job is for you.”

The position pays homage to every instant ramen noodle connoisseur who gets creative with signature ramen dishes and wants to master their inner Top Ramen chef. Candidates for this role must be passionate about springy noodles and enthusiastic about bold flavors. Responsibilities include being at the top of your ramen game and strong slurping skills. To learn more about the position and complete submission guidelines, visit @OriginalTopRamen on Instagram. Call for entries will close on October 30, 2020.

Related Items
Food and Drink
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Food and Drink

S.Ottomanelli & Sons Home Delivery Creates Perfect Autumn Meal

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 6, 2020
Read More

Celebrate National Vodka Day in Style with Belvedere’s Heritage 176

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 1, 2020
Read More

Bethpage Burger Bar Brightens Your Day

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 28, 2020
Read More

A Perfect Gift for Your Royal Loved Ones with Petrossian

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 28, 2020
Read More

A Question For Mayor de Blasio: Whose Lives Do You Really Think Matter?

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 27, 2020
Read More

Fall Favorites for Foodies

WriterSeptember 25, 2020
Read More

Give Me Some Cheesy Love Michael Bolton – Panera Dish Makes You Smile

WriterSeptember 22, 2020
Read More

Ferrari Trento Emmy Awards in Style

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 20, 2020
Read More

Life is Good with a Big Apple Breakfast at Loulou Petit Bistro & Speakeasy

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 15, 2020
Read More