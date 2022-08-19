Top Reasons to Use AI Video Creation for Your Business

The challenge of gaining visibility, high-quality traffic, and raising the conversion rate is always relevant for any modern business. Usually, only a few options are recommended, like writing numerous articles, generating attention-grabbing titles, and packing the texts with keywords.

The benefits of regular blog posting on your website are undeniable, but they might just not be enough to become the favorite on the market and acquire even more relevant traffic. The key to going above and beyond can be using an AI video generator to create dynamic videos for your blog and your landing pages. Videos are captivating and more likely to intrigue the website visitor than simple text.

What exactly are the pros to generating AI videos rather than traditionally produced ones? An AI video is generally easier and faster to make and does not require any special knowledge from the creator. What is more, an AI video usually has an AI avatar in it, which lets you take advantage of having the person in your video – after all, people are more likely to stay and listen if they relate to the one who is delivering information – another human. With AI avatars, there is no need to search for actors and go through the time-draining filming process.

While understanding the benefits of creating an AI video over a traditional one is important, it is even more important to understand the exact reasons to use an AI video generator for your business.

Raise the engagement levels

It is no secret that the more visitors interact with your website and the longer they stay, the better. Using videos instead of text – or at least videos with text – lets your pages be more engaging. By implementing videos, you are making sure that your content can be consumed on the go, in the morning while having breakfast, on a break during the extra busy day, and simply when one is too lazy to read. In simple words, you are taking away all of the possible strains – the only thing one has to do is sit back and watch.

Reach multilingual audiences easily

While English is an international language and is commonly used when aiming at a worldwide audience, it can be even more effective to address your prospects in their native language. Usually, the process of translating and re-narrating a video is expected to be costly and time-consuming; with the right AI video generator tool, however, this process can take only a few minutes. With the auto-translation feature and multiple voices available, certain platforms will make you multilingual in no time.

Expand your usual audience

Certain types of media are more fit for certain types of people. It all can depend on basic factors like age, gender, and country of origin, and go up to more specific and narrow ones like hobbies. By including AI videos on your pages, you are letting a wider audience engage with your content and learn more about your product. Some might even start with simply admiring the work results of a sophisticated AI work, and become interested in your product by the end of watching the video.

Be inclusive with AI avatars

Speaking of expanding your usual audience, another pro of using AI videos is the ability to create them with diverse AI avatars as narrators. This simple yet important touch shows how well you know your audience. Moreover, representation is not a trend, it is a need, and people are more likely to enjoy your content more if they can feel like they can relate to the narrator. Instead of looking through endless acting portfolios. simply log on to your AI video generator account and choose the preferred AI avatar.

Build trust with a custom AI avatar

If you decide to really wow your prospects, make a custom AI avatar of the company’s representative. This way, they can always be camera-ready and available for video creation while still focusing on their main work duties. How about getting an AI avatar of the company’s CEO? Having them share their expertise in a video can be a game-changer for establishing trust. This way, any website visitor will feel a more genuine and natural interest in your business, which definitely helps in the long run. Moreover, if such a video is their first impression of the company, there is no better option.

Nowadays, there are endless user-friendly tools that run on advanced technology, and AI video generators are on the list. Keeping up with the times is only right and even profitable, especially when the analysis is made. It is easy to see that there are plenty of reasons to use AI video creation for your business, and there is definitely more when it comes to case-specific ones. Try using AI videos today and watch your success skyrocket.