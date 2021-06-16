Top Reasons Why Your Plants Are Stagnating

Plant growth is dependent on a number of factors. From weather to soil conditions, there are several factors that contribute to plant growth. So, if your plants are not growing properly, there is something wrong. From poor soil to weeds, there are lots of factors that can cause your pants not to grow properly. The following are key reasons why your plants aren’t growing.

Impoverished Soil

An impoverished soil doesn’t contain enough nitrogen. The soil is lifeless and cannot support your plants. It’s important to note that soil preparation is everything when it comes to growth. Thus, soil preparation comes before soil ecosystems, microbial life, as well as how it supports healthy plant growth. Thus, soil that doesn’t contain enough nitrogen will jeopardize plant growth. That’s why you should place a lot of emphasis on soil preparation first before moving to other factors that help plant growth.

Little, Excessive Water

Your plants shouldn’t be supplied with too much water. It will hinder their growth. Also, lack of enough water can cause the plant not to grow. Thus, ensure that the water level is moderate. Consult with your local agricultural expert when it comes to supplying your plants with water. If you are living in dry land, consider practicing drip irrigation. This type of irrigation moderately supplies the plant with water. Also, if you are planning to plant on a wetland, drain all the water. Dig big trenches to drain the water from that land.

Rising Soil Temperature

Heat can cause stress in plants. That’s why you should pay close attention to the temperature of the soil. In particular, practice mulching. It will help the soil retain moisture, especially when it’s very hot.

Over Fertilizing

Applying fertilizer is good. However, overdoing it can cause problems for your plants. In particular, overfertilization is notorious for starving crops to death. That’s why you should apply fertilizer moderately. Apply it moderately over time. Ally it more often. It will give your plants a humble time to grow.

Exposing Your Plants to Transplanting Shock

Transplanting should be done with care. It can lead to shock. That’s why you shouldn’t apply a lot of energy when transplanting your plants. It’s important to remember that transplanting shock can give your plants a poor start. To avoid transplanting shock, consider using humectants before planting. It will allow your plants to grow and eliminate transplanting shock.

Wrong Planting Season

There is a big reason why people plant during certain seasons. If you go against this rule, you may end up losing immensely. In particular, your plants won’t grow properly. So, get your timing well. Plant during the right season. It will improve the outcomes.

Wrong Planting Area

Spoil differs from one area to another. Also, climate patterns are different in different areas. Also, the plants shouldn’t be exposed to excessive sun. Also, planting incompatible plants close to each other can make the plants grow properly. For instance, beans and capsicum don’t go together. Also, raspberry cannot be planted close to strawberry. This is because strawberry is notorious for causing wilting diseases. Thus, conduct your research first before pairing two plants together. Ask experts for advice first.

Wrong Soil PH

Soil PH is another important factor you should consider before planting. In most cases, it’s advisable to take your soil for testing before planting. Remember, different plants have different PH requirements. Not considering this can lead to extreme losses. Thus, take your soil for testing. Plant your crops in soil with the right PH.

Pests. Diseases

Pest or disease management is an important component when it comes to growing plants. Controlling pests and diseases will have a direct bearing when it comes to growth. That’s why you should be very vigilant. For instance, don’t ignore insects attacking your crops. Deal with them as soon as possible. Take your time. Visit the farm. Investigate to see if there are insects that are eating your plants.

Check for bite marks in the plants. It will help you spot the presence of chewing insects. You can also check for honey dew-based secretions sticking on the leaves. Use seasoned preventative measures to deal with these insects and pests. For instance, using tomato dust can keep insects at bay. Still more, clay spray is effective in keeping gall wasp from invading your citrus fruits. There are a lot of options out there. So, conduct your research. Select an option that suits your plants. The bottom line is to keep diseases and pests from your plants.

Weeds

Don’t allow weeds to compete with your plants they will choke them. For instance, weeds are notorious for taking nutrients meant for plants. Do away with these weeds. Cultivation is the best method to deal with weeds. Of course, you can use chemicals. However, chemicals can also destroy the quality of your soil.

Key Takeaway

You have worked hard to plant your crops. Well, that’s good. But why allow external factors to affect their growth? Why are you letting weed make it hard for your plants to grow? Why are you planting your plants in the wrong PH conditions? There is no need. Practice effective pest management strategies and watch your plants grow healthy. Don’t plant your crops on the wrong soil or PH. Ensure that your pants are paired with the right crops. Avoid transplanting shock. Get it right with the season. Also, avoid overfertilizing your plants. It can interfere with their growth. It’s also important to apply the right amount of water. These are the tips and tricks that will improve your yield. Apply them, embrace patience, and increase crop yield fast.

The Bottom-line

Don’t let your plants stagnate. Let them grow. Understand the main reasons why your plants aren’t growing. Conduct your research. Visit research institutions for the right advice. Take your soil for testing. Remember, the right soil conditions—such as PH levels—can influence the rate at which your plants grow. The above are the main reasons why your plants aren’t doing well.