Top Signs You Need Couple’s Therapy to Save Your Relationship

Consider some couples therapy if you’ve been in a relationship for a while and notice that your relationship is starting to slip away. Although this might seem frightening initially, it can be a handy tool if used correctly.

It’s not just for couples who are having serious problems, though. It can also be helpful if you want to deal with minor issues before they turn into big ones. Many signs indicate you need couple’s therapy to save your relationship. Here are some top signs that say you need therapy as a couple.

Constant Fighting

At the beginning of a relationship, fighting is expected. It’s a part of the process. There will be disagreements over what you want to do on Friday night and who should take out the trash. However, if you’re constantly arguing with your significant other over things like this, it might be better for you to continue living together.

If you frequently argue about petty things, it’s time for couples counseling. The key here is that even though these arguments may seem trivial, they can lead down a path where deeper issues are revealed and addressed.

If all conversations end up in heated arguments by default, it may indicate something more going on than two people who disagree on what movie they want to watch tonight or whether or not they need another bagel at breakfast tomorrow morning.

It can easily lead to separation, which you would not like. For example, in Florida, the average divorce rate over the last decade was 4.8 per 1,000 total marriages, which is higher than usual. If you live in the state, you must find a therapist in Florida specializing in couples therapy.

You’re in a Stalemate

According to a WithOurs survey, 89% of individuals prioritize relationship health over mental and physical health. If you have been trying to fix your relationship and nothing is working, it might be time for couples therapy.

Couples in a stalemate may feel like they have tried everything and are at their wit’s end. They may need to learn how else to change the situation and feel stuck with one another.

It’s very common for couples who have been together for a long time to get into rough patches, but if these rough patches continue without any resolution, then it could be an indication that something more serious is going on in your relationship that needs attention from a professional therapist.

You’ve Stopped Listening

Listening is a skill that You can learn. You probably already know how to listen, but you may need to realize how much of an impact listening has on your relationship. You might think that you’re listening, but are you? According to a Forbes report, effective listeners are great at building relationships and generating trust.

If your partner talks about something personal and you start talking about yourself in response, it isn’t healthy communication. Your partner will feel unheard and alone when they speak with you because they will feel like their thoughts aren’t valued or considered when expressing themselves to you.

Your Relationship is Too Dependent or Co-dependent

Co-dependency is a term used to describe a relationship where both people depend on each other for things like financial support, emotional support, and physical help. As you can imagine, this can be very unhealthy for both partners. Both partners should be independent individuals who can care for themselves emotionally and financially.

If one partner is taking care of the other’s finances or even helping them get jobs when they don’t need it, then that is a sign that there may be co-dependency in your relationship. It would help if you worked on being independent so that neither person feels like they have to rely on the other all the time.

You Have Zero Interest in Intimacy

According to a Psychology Today report of 2022, 25% to 50% of heterosexual marriages are sexless. Sex is a big part of any relationship; if you do not have it, you need to find out why. If your partner isn’t interested in sex, it might be time for the two of you to see a therapist together.

Research shows that couples with strong sexual relationships are more likely to stay together than those who don’t have active sex lives. It’s also essential for couples with children. Couples with trouble conceiving often turn to therapy to better communicate their concerns and fears about starting a family.

If your relationship has become less physical over time, other issues may also be at play, like depression or anxiety, that could benefit from professional help. Therapy can help ease these feelings while strengthening communication between partners.

Couples Therapy Can Help a Lot, but It Takes Both of You to Make It Work

Couple therapy is not a one-sided effort. You can’t expect your partner to change, but you can still be open and honest with each other. For couples therapy to work, both partners must be willing to work together as a team toward saving their relationship.

The therapist may offer insights that your partner may not be able or willing to see on their own and vice versa. But it’s up to both of you how much weight those insights are given and whether or not they’re implemented in real-life situations.

If one person refuses to participate in couples counseling, it’s unlikely that any progress will be made. That’s because the two minds aren’t working together towards a common goal: saving the relationship.

If you or your partner have any of these symptoms, it’s time for a therapist. There are many reasons one or both partners may not be ready for therapy, including denial or lack of awareness about the problems in their relationship. However, if you experience any of the above conditions frequently and consistently over time with slight improvement, then it’s likely time to seek help from a professional.

In wrapping up this article on whether couples therapy is right for you, remember that sometimes we need help because we don’t know how to solve our problems ourselves. Couples counseling is an excellent tool that can help resolve conflicts between two people who want to stay together but don’t know how to do so without outside intervention.





