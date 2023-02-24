Top Time Management Suggestions for Business Owners

The most precious commodity a small business owner has is time. What a boutique operation lacks in capital, it often makes up for with sweat equity.

However, incessantly burning the candle at both ends will lead to exhaustion. Try these tips for making the best use of your time.

Automate Everything You Can

Routine tasks can be tedious and take you away from assignments requiring dedicated thought and strategizing. Cramming inventory management, order submissions, and reports into an already busy schedule can lead to mistakes that compound quickly.

Find apps and services that can automate your business. A POS system, such as Music Shop 360, offers a user-friendly setup that simplifies purchases. Customers don’t have to navigate clunky websites to make orders, and owners have built-in features to manage the sales process, whether in person or online. The right apps and software can facilitate accounting, marketing, and customer service.

Eliminate Distractions

The connectivity of the digital age can lead to the unreasonable expectation that you should be available at all times. The reality is that emergencies that require immediate attention rarely occur.

Set your devices to a do not disturb mode and only check for messages and calls at designated times. You may need to use digital wellness apps to block websites and apps where you tend to waste time.

Let employees, family, and business partners know your availability. When you set aside time for those individuals, give them your full attention to make the most of those interactions. Such actions demonstrate that you are an intentional leader who gives each item its due attention.

Don’t Multitask

Every time you turn your concentration to something new, your brain must slow down and readjust. Studies show that multitasking isn’t really doing multiple things at once. Rather, you’re just switching quickly back and forth between different items, which decreases efficiency.

Focus on each task independently. You will make fewer mistakes and actually finish items more quickly than trying to do two things simultaneously.

Create a Realistic Schedule

The end of each day, week, and month should include moments to review the upcoming time period and create a plausible agenda. Avoid cramming each minute with activity. Expect mishaps and setbacks to occur and plan for those adjustments.

Use scheduling apps to keep you on track and sync your calendar with other stakeholders and your family. Then you can leave time for other important things while operating at maximum productivity.

Take Time Off

Your body and your mind have their limits. If you run constantly, you will eventually shut down and be of no use to your business or anyone else.

Include periodic mental and physical breaks throughout the day and week. Many leaders experience eureka moments when relaxing or taking a break. Time in nature, exercising, or playing with the kids can provide the spark you need to be more productive and solve critical problems.

Delegate Responsibly

When you take personal ownership of your business, you often want to oversee and put your hand in every detail. However, you need to be able to trust others to handle various assignments if you want your organization to grow.

You can usually find someone with a specialty in specific skills who can do lower-level assignments better than you. The cost usually yields a better return on investment than trying to save a few pennies handling it yourself.

Look into hiring employees and freelancers who can fulfill projects to your satisfaction. Doing this means you have to understand and codify your processes in a way that others can easily follow.

Of course, delegation doesn’t mean shirking your responsibility. With the procedures you create, you should also have a regular system for reviewing the work and supplying additional training when necessary.

Review and Refine Your Processes

Avoid running so fast that you don’t have time to sit and check how things are going. When you succeed in an area, reflect and determine the specific reasons why. Don’t chalk victory up to just working hard. When you understand what works and why, you can be more efficient in the future.

Similarly, do a post-mortem on letdowns. Don’t chalk up mistakes or failures to circumstances or bad luck. Isolate what went wrong and how you can prevent it in the future.

You can find ways to earn more money, but time is a finite resource. Use these ideas to regain control of your time and maximize your productivity.