When it comes to our bathrooms, a lot more of us appreciate a room that’s both practical and appealing, and it wouldn’t hurt to show a bit of style and luxury, either. The truth is, more homeowners today realise the importance of a bathroom that’s not just pleasant but pleasing to the eye. And this is precisely the reason why showers have become a lot more popular – particularly when it comes to shower enclosures. But there are many choices out there, making it difficult for homeowners to choose the best one. There’s also the question of size, budget, and a myriad other factors to think of. So how can you choose? Here are some top tips and guidelines to follow when purchasing the best shower enclosure for your needs.

Take measurements

First, you have to take measurements, which is important because you will never really know what size is right – and you’ll just be wasting your time if you look at the wrong size after all! Make use of a measuring tape to get the correct sizes – especially when it comes to width, depth, and height. If you already have an existing shower enclosure and are considering replacing it with a similar one, measure the current shower tray to determine what you need.

Set your budget

The next thing you have to do is think of a budget – and stick to it. Sure, you can deviate from it and settle for something higher or lower – but don’t deviate from it too much. It is why it’s crucial to do your research and find out how much it would cost to buy the shower enclosure you have in mind. Walk in shower enclosures, for example, may be a good bet if you are on a budget, but it matters where you go, too – some places have regular sales and discounts, for instance.

When you have a budget, you can save yourself some time and view the items within this budget. And it’s easier to shop when you have a budget in mind – otherwise, it’s easy to get distracted with all the shower enclosures out there.

Select the size

In selecting a shower enclosure, it’s often a temptation to choose the biggest one –and figure out the practicalities later. But this only leads to regret, so once you have the size, look for a shower enclosure in that price range. For example, some standard sizes include 800mm by 800mm, and another standard size is 900mm by 900mm. There are other sizes, of course, and there’s a good chance that you will find the size you need – if not, you may have to go the bespoke route.

Be mindful as well – don’t purchase an enclosure or cabin that’s too wide, deep, or tall. It wouldn’t do to overcrowd the space, and you will find that manoeuvring around the room is too cumbersome. But, of course, the opposite is true – try not to get a shower enclosure that’s too small, as it may leave you feeling claustrophobic in your own shower!

Choose a style

Shower enclosures come in various styles, including quadrant, offset quadrant, rectangular, square, and even D-shaped. But remember to choose the ideal shape that fits your needs and is stylish and comfortable to use.