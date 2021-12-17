Top Tips For New Horse Owners 

If you are new to the world of horse ownership, or you have purchased a horse for your child, you will find that you suddenly have a huge responsibility on your hands. Looking after a horse is a major task and one that can take some getting used to as they are not domesticated but still require a lot of care and love. This is unlike owning any other kind of pet, and it can take some time to learn how to care for a horse and build a strong connection. There are a few handy tips for new horse owners that should come in useful and will hopefully help you to start enjoying the wide-ranging benefits of having your own horse.

Check On The Horse Throughout The Day

First, you need to get into the habit of checking on the horse throughout the day. You can’t simply leave it on its own without any kind of connection during the day as they require a lot of care and attention. You should check in on the horse a few times a day and use grooming as a way to develop trust and to start building a relationship with your horse.

Learn About Horse Health

Horses are beautiful, strong, and majestic creatures, but they can encounter a range of health issues. This is why as an owner, you need to educate yourself on horse health and what you can do to promote health. In addition to this, you must also know what the signs of ill health are and take action when you notice these. This includes things like changes in behavior, sudden weight loss, lethargy, and a lack of appetite.

Look Into Horse Training

Training a horse is not easy and takes a lot of time, effort, and patience. For the best results, it is worth investing in horse training as this can make a huge difference and teach both you and the horse how to communicate and trust one another. It can be hugely rewarding to build this connection, and it will also give you a lot of confidence when out riding and spending time together.

Know How To Manage A Spooked Horse

Following on from this, one of the most important things to learn is how to manage a spooked horse. It is common for a horse to become spooked on a trail (especially younger horses), whether this is because of a dog, a strange-looking bush, or for no apparent reason. The key is to direct your horse’s feet around the object so that this is all that they can think about. This will prevent them from using the reactive side of their brain and stop them from bolting.

Hopefully, these tips will come in handy for any new horse owner and help you to start building confidence. Having a horse can be incredibly rewarding and good fun once you start to build trust and a relationship, but this can take some time, and it will not always be an easy process to go through.

If you are new to the world of horse ownership, or you have purchased a horse for your child, you will find that you suddenly have a huge responsibility on your hands. Looking after a horse is a major task and one that can take some getting used to as they are not domesticated but still require a lot of care and love. This is unlike owning any other kind of pet, and it can take some time to learn how to care for a horse and build a strong connection. There are a few handy tips for new horse owners that should come in useful and will hopefully help you to start enjoying the wide-ranging benefits of having your own horse.