Top Tips for Vinyl Banner Printing – Take your Banner Promotions to the next level

When it comes to banner printing and designing, one should focus on simplicity and contrast to get the best impact. On presenting a banner to the viewers in masses, you only have the first few seconds to grab someone’s attention and make them read the message. If you can hold them for the first few seconds, you surely stand a chance to convert them.

However, if the image is hazy or the text font is too small for everyone to reach, then the banner does not serve the purpose, and you do not have any return on investment on your banner ads. So, you need to be very careful and specific while attempting a banner design and printing for your business promotion.

Here, we will discuss some expert tips to keep in mind while planning for a banner design.

Banner printing tips

Pick an appropriate font and text size

Consider the size and scale of your banners. Also, consider the facts as to how high you are planning to post the banner. At what distance you expect people to view the banner? A standard rule of thumb followed is 10 inches of letter height for each 100 feet distance of visibility. Keep your target audience also in mind and consider their traits to decide this factor. For example, if you want to grab the attention of older adults, you might consider the typography and size to make reading easier.

Use the right wordings

As we discussed above, it is hardly a couple of seconds to initially share the message. If your text is too complicated or large, people may not be following it fully before they pass by the banner. Lesser possible number of works and simplicity are the key. Bring clarity to the wordings. Three lines of text with a maximum of five words per line is a rule of thumb in standard banner design tex.

Optimizing the impact of colors

To make your vinyl or fabric advertisement banners easily distinguishable, use contrasting color combinations during banner printing, which can have a maximum impact on the viewers and soothing to their eyes? Combinations like white on blue or black on white are standard combinations used. While deciding colors, consider the background color or scene where the banner will be posted and adjust the banner’s color combinations to be in sync with it.

Measure the dimensions of the mounting location

Be sure of the area’s measures and dimensions where you are planning to hang the banner to ensure that there it fixes properly. As most of the users are now order custom-sized vinyl banners, you must give them proper dimensions in terms of the length x breadth/height to ensure maximum impact. Even if you have the best design and wordings on the banner, it will not serve the purpose of being too big or too small for space.

Also, consider the need for wind slits, provision for tying and fixing the banner, and the convenience measures like the provision to roll up and transport the banner.