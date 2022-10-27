MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Topdog/Underdog A Raw Look At Black Men Living in America

The most heartbreaking take-away of the awakening that is Topdog/Underdog at the Golden Theatre is the gut retching realization that there are no top dogs here. Only underdogs that will die alone; suffocated by a world that has kicked them to the curb.

Corey Hawkins & Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Photo: Marc J. Franklin

The unfathomable conundrum of Three Card Monte is why anyone would play the game with anyone on the street knowing that you are going to lose. Some might equate that sad fact to a black man living in America.

It has been twenty years since Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks, Topdog/Underdog has been seen on Broadway. Director Kenny Leon brings it alive once more.

Corey Hawkins Photo: Marc J. Franklin

Stars Corey Hawkins (“The Walking Dead,” Tony nominee for Six Degrees of Separation) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Watchmen”) give Tony nominee performances,  as we learn their shared secrets. They play brothers Lincoln (Hawkins) and Booth (Abdul-Mateen II) named by their father as a cruel joke. He could of just as easily called them Cain and Able. Once a major hustler of Three Card Monte, Lincoln, has gone straight. He is the eldest of the two, and newly separated from his wife. He works as a white faced Abraham Lincoln at a local arcade, where customers shot him. He now shares Booth’s one-room dump paying for most of the rent and bills. Booth lives by shoplifting.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Photo: Marc J. Franklin

Booth, longs to get his brother back into the con, but Lincoln is done or is he?

This is a duel to the finish as they parle, thrust and jab bring with each move a revelation.

The set design by Arnulfo Maldonado, Dede Ayite’s costume design and lighting by Allen Lee Hughes are all top dog.

In the end this is merely a snapshot of today’s America.

Topdog/Underdog: John Golden Theatre, 252 West 45th Street until January 15th

