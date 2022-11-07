Topdog/Underdog Moves and Grooves Intensely On Broadway Once Again

Whether it’s the red or the black card that is the winner, this spirited revival of Topdog/Underdog now playing at the Golden Theatre on Broadway is the medicine we all need to get through these difficult days ahead. Written most dynamically by Suzan-Lori Parks (Public’s Plays for the Plague Year; White Noise), the first African-American woman to receive the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, unsurprisingly for this 2001 play, this vibrant exploration of sibling rivalry and resentment feels as powerful and engaging as ever. It’s timely and explosive, particularly today as this country walks nervously towards Election Day, uncomfortably gripped in an increasingly violent war of hate inside politics.

The play feels as ripe with meaning as it must have felt some twenty years ago when it first hit the stage at the Public Theater. Maybe even more. Filled with energy and insight, the Broadway revival, directed with a serious intent by Kenny Leon (Broadway’s American Son), unleashes the difficult troubling existence of two brothers, fascinatingly (and cruelly) named Lincoln, solidly portrayed by Corey Hawkins (Broadway’s Six Degrees of Separation) and Booth, captivating played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO’s “Watchmen“; “The Greatest Showman“). Their names send forth a message, both captivating and telling, that plays out a history intensely before our very eyes. It’s a conflict in the making, unraveling a replay for us all to see, in close quarters without any support from the outside world.

Parks’ Lincoln, the older of the two, finds himself colliding with and crashing on his younger brother’s recliner, in need but without a lot of faith in the future. He is newly discarded, separated from the wife we only hear about in a sideways kind of way. He goes to work daily and unapologetically, to a sit-down job with benefits that fit as uncomfortably as that outfit he is made it wear. His brother, Booth; handsome, strong, and virile, steals his way through an existence that keeps him somewhat combustible, trapped in this rundown room with no running water and a single bed propped up with old porn magazines. Aching for something more grand, he exists, wanting more, even if it is a con and a lie. The whole small roomed scenario seems lopsided and uncomfortable; delirious but without hope. And that’s only how the first card is played.