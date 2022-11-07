Topdog/Underdog Moves and Grooves Intensely On Broadway Once Again

Whether it’s the red or the black card that is the winner, this spirited revival of Topdog/Underdog now playing at the Golden Theatre on Broadway is the medicine we all need to get through these difficult days ahead. Written most dynamically by Suzan-Lori Parks (Public’s Plays for the Plague Year; White Noise), the first African-American woman to receive the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, unsurprisingly for this 2001 play, this vibrant exploration of sibling rivalry and resentment feels as powerful and engaging as ever. It’s timely and explosive, particularly today as this country walks nervously towards Election Day, uncomfortably gripped in an increasingly violent war of hate inside politics.
Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog. Photo by Marc J. Franklin.
The play feels as ripe with meaning as it must have felt some twenty years ago when it first hit the stage at the Public Theater. Maybe even more. Filled with energy and insight, the Broadway revival, directed with a serious intent by Kenny Leon (Broadway’s American Son), unleashes the difficult troubling existence of two brothers, fascinatingly (and cruelly) named Lincoln, solidly portrayed by Corey Hawkins (Broadway’s Six Degrees of Separation) and Booth, captivating played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO’s “Watchmen“; “The Greatest Showman“). Their names send forth a message, both captivating and telling, that plays out a history intensely before our very eyes. It’s a conflict in the making, unraveling a replay for us all to see, in close quarters without any support from the outside world.
Parks’ Lincoln, the older of the two, finds himself colliding with and crashing on his younger brother’s recliner, in need but without a lot of faith in the future. He is newly discarded, separated from the wife we only hear about in a sideways kind of way. He goes to work daily and unapologetically, to a sit-down job with benefits that fit as uncomfortably as that outfit he is made it wear. His brother, Booth; handsome, strong, and virile, steals his way through an existence that keeps him somewhat combustible, trapped in this rundown room with no running water and a single bed propped up with old porn magazines. Aching for something more grand, he exists, wanting more, even if it is a con and a lie. The whole small roomed scenario seems lopsided and uncomfortable; delirious but without hope. And that’s only how the first card is played.
My love for theater started when I first got involved in high school plays and children's theatre in London, Ontario, which led me—much to my mother’s chagrin—to study set design, directing, and arts administration at York University in Toronto. But rather than pursuing theater as a career (I did produce and design a wee bit), I became a self-proclaimed theater junkie and life-long supporter. I am not a writer by trade, but I hope to share my views and feelings about this amazing experience we are so lucky to be able to see here in NYC, and in my many trips to London, Enlgand, Chicago, Toronto, Washington, and beyond.
Living in London, England from 1985 to 1986, NYC since 1994, and on my numerous theatrical obsessive trips to England, I've seen as much theater as I can possibly afford. I love seeing plays. I love seeing musicals. If I had to choose between a song or a dance, I'd always pick the song. Dance—especially ballet—is pretty and all, but it doesn’t excite me as, say, Sondheim lyrics. But that being said, the dancing in West Side Story is incredible!
As it seems you all love a good list, here's two.
FAVORITE MUSICALS (in no particular order):
Sweeney Todd with Patti Lupone and Michael Cerveris in 2005. By far, my most favorite theatrical experience to date.
Sunday in the Park with George with Jenna Russell (who made me sob hysterically each and every one of the three times I saw that production in England and here in NYC) in 2008
Spring Awakening with Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in 2007
Hedwig and the Angry Inch (both off-Boadway in 1998 and on Broadway in 2014, with Neal Patrick Harris, but also with Michael C. Hall and John Cameron Mitchell, my first Hedwig and my last...so far),
Next To Normal with Alice Ripley (who I wish I had seen in Side Show) in 2009
FAVORITE PLAYS (that’s more difficult—there have been so many and they are all so different):
Angels in American, both on Broadway and off
Lettice and Lovage with Dame Maggie Smith and Margaret Tyzack in 1987
Who's Afraid of Virginai Woolf with Tracy Letts and Amy Morton in 2012
Almost everything by Alan Ayckbourn, but especially Woman in Mind with Julia McKenzie in 1986
And to round out the five, maybe Proof with Mary Louise Parker in 2000. But ask me on a different day, and I might give you a different list.
These are only ten theatre moments that I will remember for years to come, until I don’t have a memory anymore. There are many more that I didn't or couldn't remember, and I hope a tremendous number more to come. Thanks for reading.
And remember: read, like, share, retweet, enjoy.
For more go to frontmezzjunkies.com
Google+
YouTube
RSS