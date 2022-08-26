TopView Launches ‘Fall For Families’ Experience Line Up

Families are looking forward to reconnecting with loved ones during the 2022 Fall holiday period so TopView, New York’s innovative experience provider, is launching a range of themed New York City activities across its bus, bike and boat tour platforms to provide creative, fun-filled solutions for parents who want to book a unique experience that will create a memorable occasion with those they love.

For the fall holidays, Event Cruises NYC is launching themed cruises for Labor Day weekend (Sep 2-5, 2022) and Columbus Day (Oct 10, 2022). These elevated New York cruises will offer stunning views and curated experiences. Fun seekers will be able to treat themselves and their friends and families to a delicious three-course brunch or dinner, sip on a mimosa or champagne while sailing by the most iconic NYC spots such as the Statue of Liberty and Brooklyn Bridge. Live music is played by a DJ on board to make the occasion festive. A skyline roof lounge is also available to enjoy the last warm breeze of the summer, amazing views and crisp fall air.

In addition to these offers, Event Cruises NYC has a breathtaking Fall Foliage Cruise which gives New York locals and tourists an opportunity to see the city skyline alongside magnificent views of the colorful fall leaves. On this tour, guests will sail by The Palisades, see the Manhattan skyline, Statue of Liberty and get a unique view of The Met Cloisters. On board families and friends can partake in the range of fun kids activities and games offered while nibbling on a selection of snacks and refreshments. In addition, parents get to listen to a live tour guide narration which highlights interesting points about the city skyline and fun facts on Mother Nature’s fall wonder.

Along with its boats and buses, TopView also offers a Central Park bike experience with its Bike Rental Central Park brand. Easy, convenient and environmentally friendly, its Trek® bike, e-scooter, and e-bike rentals are the perfect way to experience the fall season in the city. A fun selection of scooters and bikes including two seater tandem options are available for families who want to have a picnic and leisurely ride in Central Park this fall. On the Bike Rental Central Park’s website, a range of guides are available which highlight attractions, places to eat, scenic leafy biking routes and photo-worthy attractions.

Cat Jennings, TopView’s new PR and Social Director, comments: “TopView’s boat, bus and bike brands have low wait times, are affordably accessible, offer diverse routes, hospitable staff, and cutting-edge GPS and touring technology, giving visitors an excellent touring experience in the Big Apple. More than a million riders enjoy tours with TopView each year so we’re looking forward to showcasing our creativity and elevating the customer experience this fall. We can’t wait to show off our new menus, creative storytelling elements, seasonal activities and new front line workers who bring a warm personal touch to every NYC showcase tour experience”.

In October 2022, TopView will launch its winter experience line up that will include a Halloween month-long suite of spooky experiences, holiday cruise series and some exciting new plans on its evolving North Pole Express holiday bus tour.