TopView Launches New Boat, Bike and Bus Experiences in New York

TopView, New York’s innovative experience provider, is launching a range of creative New York City activities across its bus, bike and boat tour platforms to provide creative, fun-filled opportunities for New York locals and tourists to experience the city in a memorable way. In October, TopView will launch five new Fall experiences which will be catered to adults, families, teens and office workers. TopView aims to be the one stop shop for anyone looking for new ways to immerse themselves in the city, take insta-worthy photos and enjoy 2022 Fall and Halloween festivities.

For the first time, TopView will launch a new Oktoberfest NYC Cruise as part of its Event Cruises NYC brand. This is an upgraded Fall Foliage cruise experience which offers breathtaking views of the changing leaves and now includes German-themed activities for the whole family. TopView is partnering with NYC local beer brand Five Boroughs Brewing Co. to offer a range of well loved German beers including a Pumpkin Ale. Germany themed food such as schnitzel, bratwurst, pretzels and spicy mustard along with a fun lineup of German entertainment. For children, a kids menu of sausages, spaetzle, apple spiced donuts and cider will be offered on board along with a range of games and activities to enjoy while the whole family soaks up the scenic views and crisp air from the boat’s new Fall themed viewing deck.

Another new experience is TopView’s Bike Rental Central Park ‘Bike Fright’ Tour. This will be launched on the website in October and involve a guided bike tour through Central Park where adventure seekers can enjoy its range of motorized and pedal bikes. A tour guide package will be available for the last week of October where customers can enjoy the fresh air and changing leaves while learning about Central Park’s paranormal activities, visit haunted destinations, and listen in on a talk about ghostly historic events and ghostly sightings. The tour will also include information and the schedule of Central Park Halloween activities and events is hosting this year for families and tourists to try.

On October 31st, TopView’s Buses will offer trick or treat goodies for any children boarding its range of downtown sightseeing buses. Kids will be able to nibble on treats while taking in the iconic views of New York. TopView will be running a social media competition on this day to find the city’s most creatively dressed child. Certificates and experience vouchers will be handed out by Topview’s influencer specialist to children who have brought their best spooky selfies on board. As part of the competition, TopView will launch a ‘TopView Talks’ program on its new YouTube channel in October interviewing creatively dressed children about what they love about Halloween in NYC and inspiration behind their costume.

Each year TopView runs a range of holiday themed weekend brunch and dinner cruises on its Event Cruises NYC boats. This year’s activity will be a Kids Spooky Cruise which involves face painting, halloween pinata, Halloween activities, festive music and games. For adults there will be a new menu launch with a range of mouthwatering dishes to try along with new cocktails that bubble, smoke and flicker for anyone wanting to enjoy an elevated drink that speaks to the Halloween season. All Event Cruise NYC guests are encouraged to come onboard dressed in costume for the occasion.

Last but not least, TopView has launched a new ‘Parties’, brand where it is debuting a new ShipWreck’d ghostly nautical themed experience and a Club 36 dress up prohibition party cruise for night owls. Leaving Pier 36 on October 15 the Prohibition party will have 1930s themed cocktails and entertainment. On October 8th the Shipwrecked cruise will be nautically designed with haunted shipwreck elements. Both 3.5 hour events will be offered for party goers who want to try a new night cruise experience. Entertainers will be on board to add extra fun elements to the occasion. Those who want a more elevated night out can purchase a special premium offer which involves quick boarding and table service.

Cat Jennings, TopView’s PR and Social Director, comments: “Our creative team is excited to reveal this new Halloween and Fall line up to our popular suite of experience offers. The Fall is a special time to experience New York City and we were keen to give New York locals and guests something special this year that they can not get from any other tourism brand. We wanted a fun-filled itinerary which is as diverse as New York so that we can meet a variety of needs and interests. To view the TopView Experience schedule, find out more information or book, please visit each of these websites in October to see the latest schedule .”