Toronto Raptors add top recruit in 2023 NBA Mock Draft

Having drafted Christian Koloko as the 33rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Toronto Raptors will have been left feeling rather happy, however attention may already be turned to next year’s edition of the event. Even with another year in the draft, Masai Ujiri will likely be working hard to find the next great Raptor in next year’s draft.

Ujiri and the Raptors gave up a first-round selection last year to acquire Thad Young. However, Toronto will now have a second opportunity to bring in a perimeter reserve who can contribute long-term.

The Toronto Raptors troubled last year with bench scoring. However, this year the Raptors could benefit significantly from the addition of a senior player like Otto Porter Jr. Still, when Ujiri wants to start pursuing championship success, he probably won't be satisfied with their present depth chart. This is where the strong 2023 drafts become helpful. Brandon Miller was projected to be selected first overall by the Toronto Raptors in Rookie Wire's 2023 Mock Draft, with Ujiri selecting him. Miller will be a freshman at Alabama. This move makes sense for Toronto if the top prospect has a successful season in Tuscaloosa, given his pedigree.

Brandon Miller may be a good fit for the team

Miller is an outstanding all-around athlete who is 200 pounds and 6 feet tall. After rejecting schools such as Auburn and Tennessee, Miller has been given a chance to be Nate Oats’ leading scorer. His background strongly implies that he will be a reliable scorer for professionals.

Miller’s finest personal quality is a deadly 3-point shot; a skill he significantly exploited in high school. Miller’s potential as Toronto’s sixth man is plain and unmistakable; he can already handle the ball efficiently and generate shots for himself within the paint.

One of Miller’s main criticisms as a potential NBA player is that he lacks exceptional physical strength and cannot consistently put out a defensive effort. The structure in Toronto, which would drive him to defend and help him become in shape, may help him correct his biggest shortcoming.

The Raptors already have the vast majority of the players they want for the long-haul in place, although it may be argued that one more point-scorer is needed to increase their danger going forward. If he works on the physical side of his game, then he could be perfect for the Canadian organization.

Fans have plenty to look forward to next season with the current roster, but if you’re eager for a glimpse at the top draft picks for 2023, this mock draft is the place to take a look at where the top prospects are projected to go.

Of course, there is plenty of basketball – both NBA and College – still to be played between now and then, and anything can happen. Additionally, mock drafts are always likely to continue to change throughout the season, but it would definitely appear as though Miller is one man that Raptors fans may want to keep an eye on.