Toronto’s Icarus Theatre Securely Ushers in Kenneth Lonergan’s Lobby Hero

Balancing out the dynamics of these two security guards is a pair of cops that routinely show up in that same lobby each night for a variety of morally complex reasons. Connor Briggs (Sheridan College’s Nine; Netflix’s “The Killing“), finds an impressive weight within playing the overly confident policeman-narcissist, Bill, who likes to swing by every night for an on-duty personal visit to a pretty and obliging ‘friend’ up on the 22nd floor. Briggs wondrously inhabits that beautifully arrogant and cocky persona of a super-cop basking in his powerful magnetism and manliness. He won’t sign in, naturally, ignoring the request from the lowly security guard as Bill is far too aware of the belittling nervousness he can elicit from Jeff just by standing too close to him. He exudes from his very core the feeling that he has every right and privilege to do so, and rarely finds the reason to step back or down. He’s also fully aware of the hold he has over his police partner, Dawn. The #MeToo movement has yet to creep its way up on him, but it’s only a matter of time, as the way he engages with all, especially with his buddy William, is both uncomfortably icky yet somehow charming, pulling us in seductively while at the same time, making us what to stay clear of his masculine toxicity.

Waiting patiently down in the lobby with Bill upstairs doing his thing, is the rookie police officer and far too green partner, Dawn, played marvelously in an oversized jacket by Emily Anne Corcoran (Studio Theatre’s Richard III). She is totally smitten by her partner, believing in his boastful platitudes until the obvious dirt is pointed out to her by the overzealous Jeff. Jeff, you see, is awkwardly smitten by Dawn and the whole female cop thing, and doesn’t seem able to stop the floodgates of words that constantly come rattling out from his nervous mouth. Their growing chemistry and dynamic are brilliantly caustic, cute, and electric, although the shifting isn’t always on track and naturally forecasted. She constantly engages in battles with herself and others for what is right and wrong in any and all situations, trying so hard to become the hero cop she wants to be and the person that does the right thing in the end, even if it means throwing someone under the bus. Including herself.

Lust, power, and attraction are played out impulsively and organically within the smartly constructed dialogue of Lonergan, as all four bounce off each other in ways that are both surprising and thrilling. Lobby Hero is strangely dynamic, hilarious, and crisp with a fascinatingly strong moral conflict at its center, spinning everyone around without throwing anyone down with too much force. I’m not sure what the overall scheme is in Lonergan’s heart regarding these four, but it’s obvious he cares about them, hoping they find solutions in what lies ahead. One thing is clear though. What lies ahead for these four actors, and for the theatre company as a whole, is all thumbs up and applause, as we never get sick of watching them fight to stay upright, and hopefully become the hero of their story. I’m curious about what is next for Icarus as the midnight shift ends, and the next day’s production rises up like the sun.