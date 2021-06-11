Tough as a Mother Tribe Honors Moms at Start of Summer

Now that summer is here moms all over the nation are getting ready to spend quality time with their children. Though, they may have been home doing Zoom there was still a sense of separation. But, now that the season will be full of more light and freedom it is time to honor the woman who nearly ran it all.

Jennifer Cervantes, mom founder and CEO of Tough as a Mother Tribe, highlights the importance of moms practicing self-care and showing themselves a little extra love as school lets out and summer begins. It’s no surprise that here fabulous line of jewelry reflects everything that is right in treating moms like a queen.



Here’s Jennifer’s top 3 tips on how mamas can show themselves a little extra love now, and throughout the summer:



#1: Celebrate the year’s successes

Another school year being over is a major accomplishment, not just for your kids, but for you. You did it! You got your little ones through another year, and a very difficult one given all of the challenges Covid gave us. To help celebrate school being out, find something the whole family will enjoy! Order your favorite take-out and throw on a movie for a quiet night in. Or, maybe plan a fun outing or vacation with the family! Looking to celebrate a personal accomplishment? Plan a fun night out with your friends and loved ones. What better way to celebrate your successes than with those you love?



Tip #2: Relax and take some alone time

Don’t be afraid to take time away from your children! The time spent apart, in your own moment, is equally as important as the time spent together. You can take this time to relax and unwind, to plan fun activities and outings with the family for another day, or simply to just get some other work done without distractions. Doing this can help you feel refreshed and energized for what’s ahead. Plus, it’s nice to be able to hear your own thoughts every now and then!



Tip #3: Gift yourself something nice

Customized Jewelry from Tough as a Mother Tribe is the perfect gift to give yourself because you just flat-out deserve it! What better way to shower yourself with love and appreciation than with a customized initial or name necklace from Tough As A Mother Tribe? Names hold a lot of power, and a customized jewelry piece can show you that you are Tough as a Mother.

Even the line’s stunning Gemstone collection will bring a sense of style and blissful rejuvenation. Pieces are delicate and sophisticated. They simply radiate magical joy for mom that matches the bright rays of summer.



Tip #4: Plan a special summer day

There are plenty of fun, summer activities that the whole family can get in on! Try hiking, swimming, a short road trip, a day at the beach or lake, museums, a fun craft or cooking class… the options are endless! Get your kids involved in the planning process of this fun day. This quality time is something the whole family will never forget and will always cherish.

Cover art by Photo by Frank Vessia on Unsplash