Trains, Planes, and DragonSlayer – A Modern Tale of Successful Travel During the Pandemic

Just a year ago the world was looking at peak summer season coming to a close. Thousands of Americans would typically be coming back from vacations across the country and abroad. There would have been grand tours of museums in Paris while on a romantic holiday. Tourists would of taken tango dance lessons in Buenos Aires, and honeymooners would of trekked through the islands of Thailand hunting for the perfect sunset.

While a few of your friends may have jam-packed their Instagram slides with images of a quick trip to COVID-19 test-approved Turks and Caicos or Tulum, a majority of US Citizens were simply getting busy with staycations in their backyards. But one platform is getting ready to change that. In what is annually a slow travel season before the months leading up to the holidays is now turning into a globetrotter’s itch to see the planet up close and personal while respecting pandemic protocols.

With DragonSlayer launching and becoming one of the most sophisticated applications for travel professionals the sluggish time is about to peak. The website and Android friendly platform delivers the right information at the right time to facilitate safer travel decisions. Using proprietary analytics 124 countries and 50 states are diligently ranked for travel professionals and consumers in an order that is pandemic approved. In a world in the midst of lockdown protocols the latest information on the reopening of states and growing list of countries is accurately marked. There are customized listings of risk tolerance with unique filtering options that are crucial during this year.

The desktop tech is truly bringing confidence back to the world one travel destination at a time as explained by CEO and Founder, Peter Wells. Reinstalling the confidence to travel again is the biggest component that makes DragonSlayer a unique product in the industry.

“For all the questions that might come up you basically can have the answers for what it would cost to have drinks out at bar one night,” says the tech leader who is out to prove that the re-launch of DragonSlayer will revolutionize the market.

While some may try to just visit unfiltered websites like Expedia to book they will only find themselves trapped in a situation that in an ever-shifting COVID-19 landscape is not welcoming. Mid-range to luxury travelers know to move smart is to trek with knowledge at your fingertips. Cutting corners and trying to fly by the seat of your pants just is not an approachable tactic in 2020 and for the foreseeable future.

Currently, DragonSlayer provides travel professionals and consumers a quick way to identify global destinations that still require quarantine and help them learn more about their local conditions upon arrival.

“There is nothing worse than getting to a country and not knowing what are the current regulations,” discusses Wells, who points out the desktop tech is fully developing a crowd sourcing tab so users can share up-to-date travel tips. The growing community referred to as Travel Slayers will utilize DragonSlayer technology to keep up with borders reopening and sometimes spontaneously closing everything from hotels and attractions.

As stated on the website, “Our mission is to provide both travelers and their trusted travel advisors with centralized, real-time information to regain the confidence to book their next trip. Travel professionals play a key role in the travel industry’s recovery. We believe that our intuitive platform can unite the industry by enabling all to share their insights and ensure accuracy.”

Hours of home-based research can lead to simply a feeling of being overwhelmed and potentially leading to a potentially horrible travel experience. The world is moving again and those who are doing it vigorously are doing it by relying on the technology built by Wells and his team. Any other way could end up being simply unacceptable.

The fourth century philosopher Saint Augustine once wrote, “The world is a book and those who do not travel read only a page.”

If the theologian had been alive today he may have said these words could of not of been truer when it comes to modern-day flights, trains, and road trips. He would of even added to stop flipping the page of the dusty guidebook, and instead turn the corner to smarter and safer travel with the revolution of DragonSlayer.

We recently sat with DragonSlayer CEO, Peter Wells, and discussed ideas you will find with the company for a perfect East Coast road trip that is COVID-19 safe.

Consider a long weekend at Shou Sugi Ban, a Zen-like spa out in the Hamptons in NY. You can have a complete wellness experience including fitness classes, yoga, meditation and breathwork, guided beach walks, nutrition workshops, and live music and tea ceremonies. Plus, they have a top-rated Michelin starred chef serving up amazing Japanese cuisine. We all need some time to reconnect to our inner selves and there is no better place to do this than Shou Sugi Ban.

For a mid-Atlantic getaway, there is a spectacular Relais & Chateaux property called the Fearrington Village in Chapel Hill, NC. This is well worth the drive to this magical dairy farm now an Inn with a village atmosphere including a restaurant, spa, shopping area, and farm featuring furry cows, chickens and goats all clustered together within walking distance in an open-air environment conducive to our new healthy paradigm. The property is taking the upmost precautions with limited occupancy and extensive cleaning while they continue to offer some of the finest farm-to-table dining in the area.