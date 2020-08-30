MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Travel

Travel: 2012 Connecticut William Gillette House and Area

Travel: 2012 Connecticut William Gillette House and Area

William Hooker Gillette was an American actor-manager, playwright, and stage-manager in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. He is best remembered for portraying Sherlock Holmes on stage and in a 1916 silent film thought to be lost until it was rediscovered in 2014.

He built an extraordinary stone castle above the Connecticut River in East Haddam. Born in the Nook Farm neighborhood of Hartford, Connecticut.

Gillette grew up in a politically progressive atmosphere. His father, former US Senator Francis Gillette, supported reform movements including public education and the abolition of slavery; his mother, Elizabeth Daggett Hooker Gillette, was a direct descendant of Connecticut Colony co-founder Thomas Hooker. The family’s neighbors included Harriet Beecher Stowe and Mark Twain.

Related Items
Travel

Related Items

More in Travel

Travel: 2015 Philadelphia

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 30, 2020
Read More

A New Airport Hotel Is Being Built by John Dodelande and Fujin

WriterAugust 27, 2020
Read More

Travel: 2015 Old Westbury Gardens

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 27, 2020
Read More

Travel: 2015 High Chaparral Reunion Part 3

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 25, 2020
Read More

Travel: 2015 High Chaparral Reunion Part 2

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 24, 2020
Read More

Travel: 2015 High Chaparral Reunion Part 1

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 23, 2020
Read More

Travel: Ireland, Kilkenny, Athassel Abbey, Galway and Rock of Cashel

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 21, 2020
Read More

Travel: Andrew Johnson Home, Blue Ridge Parkway and The Great Smoky Mountains

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 20, 2020
Read More

Travel: Dollywood

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 19, 2020
Read More