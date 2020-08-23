Travel: 2015 High Chaparral Reunion Part 1

Don Collier- Confessions Of An Acting Cowboy, Rudy Ramos Presents Geronimo – Life On The Reservation, Horseback Ride at Old Tucson Studio

The High Chaparral Reunion 2016 gathering was held from March 17th to March 20th with celebrities Don Collier, Rudy Ramos, Robert Fuller, BarBara Luna, Darby Hinton, Roberta Shore and Kent and Susan McCray in attendance. Penny McQueen, event producer, says the Reunion will return to Tucson, and will include a visit to Old Tucson Studios where the show was filmed. Check out photos from the show below!









Collier played the loyal and tough ranch foreman Sam Butler; and Ramos portrayed the quiet-yet-confident half-Pawnee Indian, Wind, in the classic Western series that aired on NBC from 1967 to 1971. McCray was the production manager of the show and wife Susan did casting.









Along with Darrow, Collier and Ramos, The High Chaparral starred Leif Erickson as Big John Cannon, Cameron Mitchell as Buck Cannon, Mark Slade as Blue Boy and Linda Cristal as Victoria. Other Cast members included Bob Hoy as Joe Butler, Rudólfo Acosta as Vaquero, Roberto Contreras as Pedro, Ted Markham as Reno and Jerry Summers as Ira Bean. Susan McCray’s father, Oscar-winning composer Harry Sukman, orchestrated the show’s music.









Rudy Ramos Presents Geronimo – Life On The Reservation

































Horseback Ride at Old Tucson Studio





















More of Old Tucson Studio







































































For more information on future High Chaparral Reunions please go to www.thehighchaparralreunion.com, or join in the group discussion on Facebook at www.facebook.com/highchaparralreunion