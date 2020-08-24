MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Travel: 2015 High Chaparral Reunion Part 2

Travel: 2015 High Chaparral Reunion Part 2

Ricochet Ranglers Show, Ride to Old Tucson Studio and Signing and Panels. To see part 1 click here.

The High Chaparral Reunion held its 2015 gathering from March 19th to March 22nd with celebrities Henry Darrow, Don Collier, Rudy Ramos, and Kent and Susan McCray in attendance. Included was a visit to Old Tucson Studios where the show was filmed.

Other celebrities in attendance included Neil Summers, Stan Ivar, Mayf Nutter, Buck Montgomery, Boyd Magers, Steve DeFrance, Jackie Fuller, Jeff McCarroll and Marc Mitzell.

Darrow played the rascally Manolito Montoya; Collier, the loyal and tough ranch foreman Sam Butler; and Ramos portrayed the quiet-yet-confident half-Pawnee Indian, Wind, in the classic Western series that aired on NBC from 1967 to 1971. McCray was the production manager of the show and wife Susan did casting.

For more information on future High Chaparral Reunions please go to www.thehighchaparralreunion.com, or join in the group discussion on Facebook at www.facebook.com/highchaparralreunion

Ride to Old Tucson Studio

Signing and Panels

Related Items
Events

Related Items

More in Events

What To Watch August 24th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingAugust 23, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGAugust 23, 2020
Read More

Theatre News: Women in Theatre: A Centennial Celebration, ReGeneration! and TRU’s Virtual Playwriting Workshop

Suzanna BowlingAugust 23, 2020
Read More

Travel: 2015 High Chaparral Reunion Part 1

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 23, 2020
Read More

Times Square News: Broadway Special, New York Daily News, Krispy Kreams, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Restaurant Row, Graffiti and Bike Thefts

Suzanna BowlingAugust 23, 2020
Read More
Rachel Bay Jones

What To Watch Aug 23rd To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingAugust 22, 2020
Read More

The Lambs’ Virtual Conversation Constance Towers

Suzanna BowlingAugust 22, 2020
Read More

What To Watch August 21st To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingAugust 21, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGAugust 21, 2020
Read More