Travel: Africa Part 1

In 1998 my friend Wendy Sutherland worked for Lufthansa German Airlines and received an anniversary gift package from them for years of service. One of the gifts was round trip business class tickets for two to anywhere Lufthansa flew.

Along the way an interline tour came up for a Safari to Africa using Micato Tours. The tour company was offering employees and family a deal to see what their service was like.

Now you have to know…Wendy has two sisters who she did ask to go with her and both could not because they had children and just could not take the time to go. By default, I was next on the list to ask. As this was a once in a lifetime trip….I was so on board!!

Before we left, we were asked to bring school items, etc. that a group of employees would take to a charity for donation. That was an easy thing to ask and of course those items were packed separate so they could be found easily once we were there.

Me with a lama

We went from JFK in NYC to Germany first, for an overnight to gear up for the trip. Then off to Africa.

Getting close to a monkey

As someone who travels coach…being in business class was a marvel!

Once we got there….we gathered with all the employees that were able to do the trip and off we went.

It was truly a trip of wonder.

The poverty was apparent and giving out change to the children became something of a habit when we stopped in villages.

To be that close to the animals was something to behold

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

