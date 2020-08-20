Travel: Andrew Johnson Home, Blue Ridge Parkway and The Great Smoky Mountains

Andrew Johnson National Historic Site is in Greeneville, Tennessee, maintained by the National Park Service. It was established to honor Andrew Johnson, the 17th President of the United States, who became president after Abraham Lincoln was assassinated. The site includes two of Johnson’s homes, his tailor shop, and his grave site within the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery.

Everyone should experience a drive on The Blue Ridge Parkway. The Parkway runs from Virginia all the way to Cherokee, North Carolina. Beautiful scenery all the way. Overlooks and amazing vistas the whole way. No big trucks are allowed on the Parkway and the speed limit is 45. This allows you to take in all the amazing sights that creation has to offer. Of course, there are exits all along the way to take in the art, culture, and crafts of the Appalachian and Smoky Mountains.

































The Great Smoky Mountains are a mountain range rising along the Tennessee–North Carolina border in the southeastern United States. They are a subrange of the Appalachian Mountains and are the most visited national park in the United States.















































