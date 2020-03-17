Travel Beyond Limits: The Easy Way to Charter a Bus

Photo by Rana Sawalha

When it comes to travel, a charter bus may just be a lifesaver. Renting a bus, especially for large groups, can be a cost-effective way of getting from point A to point B. For a set price, the bus can carry large numbers of people for a long period of time (depending on how you’ve rented the bus). Whether you’re a sports team travelling to a game, or employees on a company trip, a rental charter in Mississauga, like Parkinson Coach Lines, can be the answer to your transportation needs.

However, to get the most out of your choice, it helps to know exactly what you’re doing. Hiring a bus, like using any other kind of transport, can take a little effort on your part to find one that meets your needs. There are a few things to note when hiring a bus. Keep these insights in mind to be sure you’re hiring a quality bus service.

Put safety first – “Safety first” is a good rule to live by, all things considered. Remember, you can’t put a price on your health and safety. Check a bus company’s service record first before making any decisions. Before you put your lives in the driver’s hands, it’s wise to find out how well the company takes its clients’ safety. Another thing to ask is the company policy on driver restrictions. On a short trip (taking less than 10 hours) one driver is enough. However, on longer trips, you’ll need a relief driver to take over. Make sure the company has one in place in case your trip is a long one.

Find out how many seats are available – Different buses come in different sizes, and that affects how many people they can carry. For example, mini charter buses can seat up to 33 people, which makes them a good choice for smaller groups. Check which buses the company has available. Once you know how many people can comfortably fit in each bus, you’ll be able to find the right-sized bus for your trip.

Ask about amenities – Most buses typically offer amenities to help pass the time. For example, they may include onboard Wi-fi, reclining seats, and personal TVs for each seat. If you’re looking for something specific, ask the company if they carry that service on their buses. It’s also a good idea to take the length of your trip into account. For example, you may not need so many amenities for a day trip compared to one that lasts a few days.

Inquire about the emergency plan – If worst comes to worst, it helps to have some kind of plan in place. According to Michelle Linka Law in Canada, more road accidents are reported to occur during spring and summer — not winter. Bus companies should have emergency measures in case of unforeseen events (e.g. flat tires). Check what their plans are to help ease your mind in case of an emergency, and to make sure you’re comfortable with how they handle potential emergencies.

Always book in advance – It’s usually a good idea to plan ahead when planning for a trip. Adding enough time gives you and your group more time to make your arrangements and settle your affairs. It’s much more convenient for you if everything else is settled before you leave for your trip. Allowing more time also gives the driver space to map out the best route for you. Book your charter bus at least one to three months in advance. For the busier months (e.g. April, May, and June), consider booking at least six months ahead to compensate for the increased demand.

When planning any trip, it pays to be prepared. Use these insights to help with renting a bus and making the trip a much more memorable one.