Travel: Canada 2011: Animals, Banff Falls and Banff Gondola Ride

In Alberta hundreds of species call Alberta home – 587 to be exact. Moose, grizzly and black bears, elk, bison, bighorn sheep, mountain goats, lynx, coyotes, wolves and wolverines. Protecting and conserving all wildlife and their habitats is important to Albertans. There are five national parks, hundreds of provincial parks and recreation areas, wildlands and migratory bird sanctuaries.

Banff is synonymous with snowy peaks, avalanche chutes and waterfalls. And the waterfalls here change throughout the year, from spring melt in summer to the winter freeze, but they play an important role in the shaping of the mountains and the beauty of the environment. Here’s the best waterfalls you’ll want to visit in this part of the Canadian Rockies.

Banff Gondola Ride is a scenic cableway ride to viewing decks & hiking trails at the summit of Sulphur Mountain.

Ride the Standish lift to over 2,400 m (7,875 feet) and experience 360 degree views of the Canadian Rocky Mountains.

