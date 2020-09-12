MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Travel

Travel: Canada’s Bridal Falls, Calgary and Canada Day

Travel: Canada’s Bridal Falls, Calgary and Canada Day

Bridal Falls is between Hope and Chilliwack about 90 minutes from Vancouver.  Like many Canadian parks, it is clean and beautiful.  Known for it’s hiking trails, this area is a picture perfect.

Calgary is in the western Canadian province of Alberta. Calgary’s economy includes activity in the energy, financial services, film and television, transportation and logistics, technology, manufacturing, aerospace, health and wellness, retail, and tourism sectors. In 2015 Calgary had the highest number of millionaires per capita of any major Canadian city. In 1988 it became the first Canadian city to host the Winter Olympic Games.

Canada Day is the national day of Canada. A federal statutory holiday, it celebrates the anniversary of Canadian confederation which occurred on July 1, 1867, with the passing of the Constitution Act, 1867 where the three separate colonies of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick were united into a single Dominion within the British Empire called Canada. Canada Day celebrations take place throughout the country, as well as in various locations around the world attended by Canadians living abroad.

Related Items
Travel

Related Items

More in Travel

Travel: Canada 2011 Bar U Ranch

Genevieve Rafter KeddySeptember 11, 2020
Read More

Travel: 2019 Sleepy Hollow Cemetery and Rockerfeller Preserve

Genevieve Rafter KeddySeptember 10, 2020
Read More

Travel: 2019 Warner Brothers London Studio

Genevieve Rafter KeddySeptember 9, 2020
Read More

Travel: Canada 2011: Animals, Banff Falls and Banff Gondola Ride

Genevieve Rafter KeddySeptember 7, 2020
Read More

Travel: Philadelphia 2018 and Clason Point Park

Genevieve Rafter KeddySeptember 6, 2020
Read More

Travel: 2020 Long Island Parks, Belmont Lake State Park, Heckscher Park and Norman Levy Park and Preserve

Genevieve Rafter KeddySeptember 6, 2020
Read More

Travel: Long Beach, NY

Genevieve Rafter KeddySeptember 5, 2020
Read More

Travel: Montauk

Genevieve Rafter KeddySeptember 5, 2020
Read More

Travel: New Hope, PA Area 2017 & 2019

Genevieve Rafter KeddySeptember 5, 2020
Read More