Travel: Colorado Monument Park, Denver and Garden of the Gods

Colorado Monument Park, is 23,000 acres of canyons, plateaus and massive towers of naturally sculpted monoliths, includes Balance Rock, a 600-ton boulder perched on a rock pedestal. Two entrances are located outside the cities of Fruita and Grand Junction, Colorado.





















Denver, is the capital of Colorado, just east of the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains. Denver is the 19th-most populous city in the US.

The Garden of The Gods is a 1,323 acre registered National Natural Landmark of both scenic and recreational opportunities. The Park is a unique biological melting pot where the grasslands of the Great Plains meet the pinon-juniper woodlands characteristic of the American Southwest and merge with the mountain forest of the 14,115-foot Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain.









