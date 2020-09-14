Travel: Columbia Icefields, Banff National Park and Fort McLeod

The Columbia Icefield is the largest ice field in North America’s Rocky Mountains. Located within the Canadian Rocky Mountains astride the Continental Divide of the Americas along the border of British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, the ice field lies partly in the northwestern tip of Banff National Park and partly in the southern end of Jasper National Park.

































Rocky Mountain Raft Tours offers scenic guided float trips on the Bow River within Banff National Park.









Fort Macleod, originally named Macleod, is a town in the southwest of the province of Alberta, Canada. It was founded as a North-West Mounted Police barracks, and is named in honour of the North-West Mounted Police Colonel James Macleod. It was known as the Town of Macleod between 1892 and 1912.