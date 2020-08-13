Travel: Denver Botanical Gardens, Box Canyon

The Denver Botanic Gardens is a public botanical garden located in the Cheesman Park neighborhood of Denver, Colorado. The 23-acre park contains a conservatory, a variety of theme gardens and a sunken amphitheater, which hosts various concerts in the summer.

Denver Botanic Gardens features North America’s largest collection of plants from cold temperate climates around the world, as well as 7 diverse gardens that mostly include plants from Colorado and neighboring states.

Box Canyon is in Ouray County, Colorado. It was founded as a mining camp and is home to Box Canyon Falls, a 285 feet waterfall, with quartzite walls that extend almost one hundred feet past the falls. Access to the canyon is through a short, foot trail to the base of the falls or a steep trail leading to the top of the falls.