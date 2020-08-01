Travel: Glacier Walk

Most visitors want to see a glacier during their Alaskan vacation. Luckily, we had that chance.

From the air, you gain a perspective you can’t experience from the ground. Massive icefields, dozens of miles long, spill into valleys to create glaciers. These expansive sheets of ice leave only the highest mountain peaks and ridges peeking through.

Glaciers, rising from sea-level to 3,500ft). Also best seen from a plane are piedmont glaciers, where several glaciers join at the foot of a mountain range to create a fan-like pattern of ice and rock.