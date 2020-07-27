MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Travel

Travel: Glastonbury Abbey

Travel: Glastonbury Abbey

Glastonbury Abbey is a monastery in Glastonbury, Somerset, England. Its ruins are open as a visitor attraction.

The abbey was founded in the 7th century and enlarged in the 10th. It was destroyed by a major fire in 1184, but subsequently rebuilt and by the 14th century was one of the richest and most powerful monasteries in England.

From at least the 12th century the Glastonbury area has been associated with the legend of King Arthur, a connection promoted by medieval monks who asserted that Glastonbury was Avalon.

Related Items
Travel

Related Items

More in Travel

Absolute massages used in Spa in Bali

WriterJuly 26, 2020
Read More

Travel: Stonehenge

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 24, 2020
Read More

Travel: The Tower of London

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 23, 2020
Read More

A Guide to Sightseeing with Your Family

WriterJuly 14, 2020
Read More

4 Reasons to Go Away for the Holidays

WriterJuly 13, 2020
Read More

Travel: Africa Part 1

Suzanna BowlingJuly 11, 2020
Read More

Travel: Hawaii

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 10, 2020
Read More

Travel: Universal Studios

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 9, 2020
Read More

Coping With Covid From T2C’s Toronto Writer Steve Ross

Suzanna BowlingJuly 8, 2020
Read More