MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Travel

Travel: Glastonbury and The Chalice Well

Travel: Glastonbury and The Chalice Well

Glastonbury has been described as a New Age community which attracts people with New Age and Neopagan beliefs, and is notable for myths and legends often related to Glastonbury Tor, concerning Joseph of Arimathea, the Holy Grail and King Arthur. Joseph is said to have arrived in Glastonbury and stuck his staff into the ground, when it flowered miraculously into the Glastonbury Thorn. The presence of a landscape zodiac around the town has been suggested but no evidence has been discovered. The Glastonbury Festival, held in the nearby village of Pilton, takes its name from the town.

The Chalice Well, also known as the Red Spring, is a well situated at the foot of Glastonbury Tor in the county of Somerset, England. The natural spring and surrounding gardens are owned and managed by the Chalice Well Trust, founded by Wellesley Tudor Pole in 1959.

Related Items
Travel

Related Items

More in Travel

Travel: Glastonbury Abbey

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 27, 2020
Read More

Absolute massages used in Spa in Bali

WriterJuly 26, 2020
Read More

Travel: Stonehenge

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 24, 2020
Read More

Travel: The Tower of London

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 23, 2020
Read More

A Guide to Sightseeing with Your Family

WriterJuly 14, 2020
Read More

4 Reasons to Go Away for the Holidays

WriterJuly 13, 2020
Read More

Travel: Africa Part 1

Suzanna BowlingJuly 11, 2020
Read More

Travel: Hawaii

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 10, 2020
Read More

Travel: Universal Studios

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 9, 2020
Read More