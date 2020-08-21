Travel: Ireland, Kilkenny, Athassel Abbey, Galway and Rock of Cashel

Kilkenny (Irish: Cill Chainnigh, meaning “church of Cainnech”) is located in the South-East Region on both banks of the River Nore. A tourist destination, and its environs include historic buildings such as Kilkenny Castle, St Canice’s Cathedral and round tower, Rothe House, Shee Alms House, Black Abbey, St. Mary’s Cathedral, Kilkenny Town Hall, St. Francis Abbey, Grace’s Castle, and St. John’s Priory. Kilkenny is also known for its craft and design workshops, the Watergate Theatre, public gardens and museums.

Athassel Priory is the largest medieval priory in Ireland, stretching over a 4-acre (1.6 ha) site. The priory dates back to the late 12th century when it was founded by the Augustinians under the patronage of William de Burgh. William’s grandson Hubert de Burgh, (or Burgo) later the Bishop of Limerick, was prior at Athassel c. 1221. The original buildings were altered and renovated over the next 300 years. The priory was burnt twice, once in 1329 by Brian King of Thomond and again in 1581 by John Fitzgerald of Desmond. A large town had grown up around the priory but was destroyed during the two raids. The Priory was finally dissolved in 1537 and the lands given to Thomas Butler, 10th Earl of Ormond who neglected the abbey and it subsequently fell into ruin.

















































Galway is in the Western Ireland. It lies on the River Corrib between Lough Corrib and Galway Bay, and is the sixth most populous city. Galway is renowned for its vibrant lifestyle and for hosting numerous festivals, celebrations and events such as The Galway Arts Festival. In 2018, it was named the European Region of Gastronomy.























The Rock of Cashel, also known as Cashel of the Kings and St. Patrick’s Rock, is a historic site located in Tipperary.