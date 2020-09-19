MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Travel

Travel: Lake Morraine, Logan Pass, Medicine Lake, Prince of Wales Hotel, Tangle Falls and Waterton Park

Moraine Lake is a glacially fed lake in Banff National Park, outside the Village of Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada. It is situated in the Valley of the Ten Peaks, at an elevation of approximately 6,181 feet.

The lake, being glacially fed, does not reach its crest until mid to late June. When it is full, it reflects a distinctive shade of azure blue. The unique colour is due to the refraction of light off the rock flour deposited in the lake on a continual basis by surrounding glaciers.


Logan Pass is an area in Glacier National Park that was used as a “pass” for travelers to get through the mountains.

Medicine Lake is located within Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada. It is located approximately 20 km southeast of the townsite of Jasper, Alberta. Medicine Lake is approximately 7 km long and is a relatively shallow lake. The lake is part of the Maligne Valley watershed

The Prince of Wales Hotel, located in the heart of Waterton Lakes National Park in Alberta, Canada, stands on the bluff overlooking Upper Waterton Lake.

Tangle Falls is a delicate multi-tiered cascade located in Jasper National Park between Jasper and Lake Louise in the province of Alberta, Canada.

Waterton Park is where the prairies of Alberta meet the peaks of the Rocky Mountains. Clear lakes, thundering waterfalls, rainbow-coloured streams, colourful rocks and mountain vistas await hikers and sightseers. With an exceptional diversity of wildlife and wildflowers and a cozy little waterfront town to serve as a home base, Waterton packs a big natural punch into a relatively small and accessible area.

