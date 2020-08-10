Travel: Mount Rainier National Park

Mount Rainier National Park is an American national park located on 91,000 acres in Washington state. Mount Rainier is the highlight, ascends 14,410 feet above sea level. It stands as an icon in the Washington landscape. An active volcano, Mount Rainier is the most glaciated peak in the U.S., Spawning five major rivers with subalpine wildflower meadows ringing the icy volcano while ancient forest cloaks Mount Rainier’s lower slopes. Wildlife abounds in the park’s ecosystems.

Ninety-seven percent of the park is preserved as wilderness under the National Wilderness Preservation Systemas Mount Rainier Wilderness, a designation it received in 1988. The park was designated a National Historic Landmark on February 18, 1997.




































