MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Travel

Travel: Mount Rainier National Park

Travel: Mount Rainier National Park

Mount Rainier National Park is an American national park located on 91,000 acres in Washington state. Mount Rainier is the highlight, ascends 14,410 feet above sea level. It stands as an icon in the Washington landscape. An active volcano, Mount Rainier is the most glaciated peak in the U.S., Spawning five major rivers with subalpine wildflower meadows ringing the icy volcano while ancient forest cloaks Mount Rainier’s lower slopes. Wildlife abounds in the park’s ecosystems.

Ninety-seven percent of the park is preserved as wilderness under the National Wilderness Preservation Systemas Mount Rainier Wilderness, a designation it received in 1988. The park was designated a National Historic Landmark on February 18, 1997.

Related Items
Travel

Related Items

More in Travel

Travel: Pacific Northwest

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 9, 2020
Read More

Travel: Totems and Alaska

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 8, 2020
Read More

Travel: Haines, Kenai Fjord and Glacier Bay

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 7, 2020
Read More

Travel: Vancouver and White Pass Railroad Excursion

Suzanna BowlingAugust 6, 2020
Read More

Travel: Alaskan Glaciers

Suzanna BowlingAugust 3, 2020
Read More

Travel: Glacier Walk

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 1, 2020
Read More

Travel: Glastonbury and The Chalice Well

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 30, 2020
Read More

Travel: Glastonbury Abbey

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 27, 2020
Read More

Absolute massages used in Spa in Bali

WriterJuly 26, 2020
Read More