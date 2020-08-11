MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Travel: Oregon and Seattle

Oregon, is a state in the Pacific Northwest region on the West Coast. The Columbia River delineates much of Oregon’s northern boundary with Washington, while the Snake River delineates much of its eastern boundary with Idaho. The 42° north parallel on the southern boundary with California and Nevada.

Seattle, is surrounded by water, mountains and evergreen forests, and contains thousands of acres of parkland. Washington State’s largest city, it’s home to a large tech industry, with Microsoft and Amazon headquartered in its metropolitan area. The futuristic Space Needle, a 1962 World’s Fair legacy, is its most iconic landmark.

