MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Travel

Travel: Philadelphia 2018 and Clason Point Park

Travel: Philadelphia 2018 and Clason Point Park

I photographed Philadelphia in 2015, but considering the instrumental role it played in the American Revolution, Declaration of Independence, Liberty Bell, the Battle of Germantown, and the Siege of Fort Mifflin.

Philadelphia was the nation’s largest city until being overtaken by New York City in 1790.

A NYC Ferry goes from Wall Street to Clason Point Park, located on the southern shoreline of Clason Point in the Bronx. It was historically the site of an amusement park, which operated in the first half of the 20th century. The park now serves as a ferry landing and kayaking facility. Not a bad little trip for the price of a subway ride.

.

Related Items
Travel

Related Items

More in Travel

Travel: 2020 Long Island Parks, Belmont Lake State Park, Heckscher Park and Norman Levy Park and Preserve

Genevieve Rafter KeddySeptember 6, 2020
Read More

Travel: Long Beach, NY

Genevieve Rafter KeddySeptember 5, 2020
Read More

Travel: Montauk

Genevieve Rafter KeddySeptember 5, 2020
Read More

Travel: New Hope, PA Area 2017 & 2019

Genevieve Rafter KeddySeptember 5, 2020
Read More

Americans flock to Miami for its beautiful weather and robust cultural scene.

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 2, 2020
Read More

Travel: 2012 Connecticut William Gillette House and Area

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 30, 2020
Read More

Travel: 2015 Philadelphia

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 30, 2020
Read More

A New Airport Hotel Is Being Built by John Dodelande and Fujin

WriterAugust 27, 2020
Read More

Travel: 2015 Old Westbury Gardens

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 27, 2020
Read More